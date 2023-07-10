Melania is not OK with how much time her husband spends with Kari Lake & things are getting tense at Mar-a-Lago

Rumor has it Melania Trump isn’t too pleased about the amount of time her husband has been spending with 2022 gubernatorial loser/MAGA parasite Kari Lake lately, and she’s making her feelings known.

Reporter Zachary Petrizzo told the Daily Beast’s “The New Abnormal” podcast over the weekend that Melania, who met Trump while he was still married to his second wife, Marla Maples, doesn’t like what the tabloids have been insinuating in recent weeks.

Petrizzo cited an article published by People last month that claimed Lake had all but moved into Mar-a-Lago in an effort to position herself as Trump’s fourth wife 2024 running mate.

The article implied that Lake was spending more time with the one term, twice impeached, twice indicted ex-president than his own wife, and that she even had her own private suite at his Florida compound.

According to Petrizzo, that People headline in particular–Kari Lake Appears at Mar-a-Lago More than Melania Trump and ‘Practically Lives’ In A Suite–“ticks off” Melania to no end.

“Those type of headlines–Trump, of course, has printed out story after story, he runs through a stack of papers or whatever have you– typically many of these type of stories will go to the waste bin, but stories about Melania Trump, I mean, really get kind of scrutinized because he has to see her,” he explained.

He continued, “They meet for dinner or what have you, and Melania Trump and her people are very cognizant of headlines, and, of course, this didn’t really sit well.”

As a result of the headlines, Petrizzo says Lake’s name keep falling farther and farther down Trump’s list of potential running mates.

There have also been reports that Trump is sick of Lake’s constant need for attention and feels like she’s too much of a “spotlight hound” for his taste. He also purportedly doesn’t like that she’s going around telling everyone she should be his VP.

An unnamed Trump advisor told the Daily Beast last week, “She’s a shameless, ruthless demagogue who wants power and will do whatever she has to do to get it.”

So far, Trump has remained tight-lipped about who he’s considering for the #2 spot, telling reporters in Iowa last month that he doesn’t think it matters who he picks because his name alone will be enough to win the presidency in 2024.

“I don’t think from a voting standpoint it matters very much,” he said.

Of course, that’s assuming he’s not in prison by then.

While he’s largely seen as the GOP frontrunner, he’s also facing 71 criminal and federal charges in connection to his alleged mishandling of classified documents and his alleged involvement in hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels, with more indictments expected in the coming weeks and months.

Insiders say Melania has remained “cool and aloof” throughout her husband’s recent legal troubles and that she “doesn’t want anything to do with any of it.” Another woman encroaching on her territory, however, seems to be an entirely different story.