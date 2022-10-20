Melania just made a major announcement and it’s even dumber than her Christmas ornament NFTs

Throughout her time as first lady, Melania Trump frequently expressed complete disinterest in and, at times, downright disdain for the role.

Her tenure was literally bookended by her refusing to move into the White House for six months after her husband took office and completely ignoring the deadly insurrection on the U.S. Capitol because she was too busy staging a photoshoot in the White House after he was voted out.

Since leaving Washington, D.C., she’s mostly stayed holed up at Mar-a-Lago, reportedly getting daily spa treatments, avoiding FBI raids, and occasionally hawking NFTs on social media. And, frankly, she can keep doing that, for all we care. “Out of sight, out of mind,” as the old saying goes.

Unfortunately, she just announced yesterday her plans to join the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation and serve as an honorary chair alongside first lady Jill Biden and former first ladies Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, and Rosalynn Carter.

Melania tweeted to say she’s “honored” to help “secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders.”

I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders. https://t.co/x7eOshRho7 — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) October 19, 2022

Aside from the obvious irony of Melania Trump finally doing something as first lady after she’s no longer first lady, there’s also the irony that her womanizing husband and his cohorts are voter suppressing election deniers who tried to invalidate the ballots of 81 million people, 57% of which were women, in 2020.

(Oh, and don’t even get us started on her comments about inspiring future female leaders when she remained totally silent/complacent while her husband coined the term “Lock her up!” and appealed to people’s worst instincts by leaning into sexism and misogyny to defeat a female leader in 2016.)

Per Yahoo! News:

The Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation was founded in 2018. In December 2020, Congress enacted Public Law 116–217, which authorized the creation of the Every Word We Utter Monument and charged the foundation with the monument’s oversight. The monument will be placed on federal land in Washington, D.C., and will “commemorate the women’s suffrage movement and the passage of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which gave women the right to vote,” the text of the law reads. The foundation is working with the National Park Service, along with other national committees, to help design, fund and place the monument. According to the foundation, fewer than 5% of outdoor monuments in the United States tell women’s stories.

Here’s how folx reacted to Melania’s big announcement…

Honoring and respecting women begins at home Melania. — Stephanie Winston Wolkoff (@SWinstonWolkoff) October 19, 2022

This is a joke right? @WomensMonument — PROFA FOR PRISON💙☠️ (@theshadow_2020) October 19, 2022

What a stain in that group of distinguished ladies you are…

“I really don’t care, do U?” — Liza (@bizcochito73) October 19, 2022

Women have paid the price for Trumps regulatory agenda Trump issued dozens of regulations that threatened women’s progress and cost them billions revealing a fundamental disregard for women, and Mrs Trump never spoke up. — adrienne (@adriennerourke) October 19, 2022

You really should recuse yourself from any vote on the design of the monument! — Richard Spring (@rspring72) October 20, 2022

Lmao, is this satire? — Miguel Migs (@MlGUELMIGS) October 19, 2022

The @womensmonument organization has scraped the bottom of the barrel. I hope everyone hides their purse with you in the room. What a disgrace! — Paris to NYC & Back (@Paris2NYC) October 19, 2022

You are way out of your league with this group ! pic.twitter.com/1uodWBb410 — R. Barnett (@rickbarnett1950) October 19, 2022

Please, you will never come out of hiding. — PamElla (@PamEllaCasual) October 19, 2022

Seriously? You will not “be best” among this group of distinguished women, that’s for sure. — Lori Van Decker (@LoriVanDecker) October 19, 2022

The Women’s Suffrage National Monument is currently set to be unveiled in summer 2027.

