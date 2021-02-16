Melania launches weird new Twitter page to respond to negative reports about her spa treatments

By

Melania Trump is slithering back out into view after dramatically walking off the tarmac and out of the national spotlight the second she got to Florida on Wednesday, January 20.

On Friday, the ex-FLOTUS launched a new Twitter page called @OfficeofMelania, which she will use to share updates about her #BeBest anti-bullying pet project. Or something.

“Mrs. Melania Trump is announcing the opening of The Office of Melania Trump,” the account tweeted on Friday. “Please follow this account for news and updates.”

Since then, however, @OfficeofMelania has used the account to attack CNN for writing an unflattering article about her spa treatments.

On Saturday, the account tweeted, “Mrs.Trump is no longer First Lady. She is a private citizen, mother, & wife. Sources in this article are not affiliated w her nor have insight into her thoughts or daily life. CNN’s FLOTUS Correspondent choosing to publish false gossip illustrates the media’s unhealthy obsession.”

The tweet was in response to a report that Melania was “disengaged” from her husband’s second impeachment trial and was instead spending all her time at the spa at Mar-a-Lago.

“She goes to the spa, has lunch, goes to the spa (again) and has dinner with Donald on the patio,” a source told CNN. “Rinse and repeat. Every day.”

@OfficeofMelania also took a brief moment on February 14 to retweet a Valentine’s Day message from Melania’s personal Twitter page, in which she wished everyone a Happy Valentine’s Day.

Everyone except for her own husband, that is.

On this #ValentinesDay, I think of the brave & inspirational children at @TheChildrensInn @NIH where I visited the past few years. Sending them love & strength, today & everyday. #HappyValentinesDay”

Unfortunately for Melania, her new @OfficeofMelania account has not received a very warm welcome on Twitter…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.