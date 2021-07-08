Melania is living with her “own family” and “not necessarily with Donald” according to new reports

Where in the world is Melania Trump living? That’s what everyone wants to know.

In his book “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency,” author Michael Wolff once again raises questions about where Melania actually lived as FLOTUS, as well as where she resides now. Apparently it’s all a big mystery.

“For four years in the White House, it was never quite clear how much time she was spending at the White House or in a house in Maryland where she had settled her parents,” Wolff says. “Aides were careful not to closely inquire or openly wonder. Here too, in Mar-a-Lago, it was unclear.”

Though it was never actually confirmed, rumors that Melania was residing with her parents in Potomac, Maryland and not at the White House swirled throughout her husband’s failed one-term presidency.

The reports first began when people noticed unmarked helicopters constantly flying over the area. Then in February 2020, the International Business Times ran a story claiming Barron Trump was staying with his grandparents in Potomac.

Last weekend, Melania was spotted in New York City for the first time since being cast out of Washington, D.C., prompting many to wonder if she’s planning to move back to the city she called home for 20 years before being involuntarily thrust into the role of First Lady.

Sources tell PEOPLE that she and Barron plan to divide their time this summer between the family’s Trump Tower penthouse apartment in Manhattan and their vacation home in Bedminster, New Jersey.

“Melania and her own family do many things together and not necessarily with Donald,” a source says, adding that she “is happiest when she is with her own family members, including her son.”

Evidently, her “own family” doesn’t include her husband.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.