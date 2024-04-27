Melania pawns the family jewels, Biden finally submits to a Stern interview, Trump’s bitter betrayal

While the queerness of Challengers and ’90s hunk Johnathon Schaech’s physique took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

MARRIED TO THE MOB: Melania is hawking jewelry after appearing to have come to the startling realization that she, too, is being screwed over by her husband. [Read all about it on Queerty]

BYE GURL, BYE: Gay liar-turned-expelled GOP Rep. George Santos ended his congressional campaign and blamed “the rise of antisemitism.” [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

THE MAGA SEDUCTION: GOP South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem bragged about shooting her own puppy for being “untrainable” to try and woo the disgraced ex-president. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

Kristi Noem is telling everybody that she murdered a puppy because she wants to be Donald's VP and she thinks the story will appeal to him.



She's not wrong. — Mary L. Trump (@MaryLTrump) April 26, 2024

OUCH! The Former Guy got a new batch of bad news thanks to Nikki Haley … with a side-order of shade from Lindsey Graham. [Read all about it on Queerty]

THE MEATBALL MARAUDER: After becoming irrelevant to most of the country, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis continues to make the lives of Floridians a living hell. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

QUEEN: Vilified former White House intern Monica Lewinsky jumped on the viral Taylor Swift meme based on a lyric in her new song “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?” and quickly asserted her icon status.

you wouldn’t last an hour in the asylum where they raised me. pic.twitter.com/hkhdRlBCkj — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) April 25, 2024

FOR PETE’S SAKE: Out Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg made it easier to get refunds on canceled flights & of course homophobes are pissed. [Read all about it on Queerty]

SELF-HATERS UNITED: Deplorable LGBTQ+ Americans led by Caitlyn Jenner are banding together to gaslight recruit more Deplorable LGBTQ+ Americans to vote for the disgraced one-term, twice-impeached, four-time indicted former White House occupant. [Read all about in on INTO]

THE KING OF ALL MEDIA: Howard Stern laid out sone of President Biden’s biggest wins after interviewing him and it’s a must-listen.

Howard Stern lists off some of President Biden’s accomplishments as they conclude their interview: I want to thank you for your compassion. We're lucky to have you in the Oval Office. I want to thank you for providing a calming influence and an organized administration post-COVID pic.twitter.com/T0Zgw6iS5Z — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) April 26, 2024