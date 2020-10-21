Melania quits campaigning for her husband, blames it on a cough, and Twitter’s like “Sure, Jan”

Melania Trump announced this week that she will not be joining her husband on the campaign trail anymore for the remainder of the 2020 election season.

She’s blaming it on a lingering covid cough, but Twitter has its own theories as to why she is abandoning her husband during the homestretch of his flailing presidential campaign…

Due to Melania’s “covid cough”, she will not be campaigning with Trump the final two weeks. She will be looking for a divorce lawyer. — NEWSNOTES💙 (@ReportsDaNews) October 21, 2020

nah… she’s just holding out for a salary bonus — WizzyProbs (@WizzyProbs) October 21, 2020

Melania doesn’t want to be seen with trump any longer I think her contract is up lol she knows he’s done — Malena (@Malena99882784) October 21, 2020

She is busy with the f#*king Christmas decorations. — David B (@britt_brittdg) October 21, 2020

Many people are saying she and Bill Barr ran off together. I don’t know if that’s true, but many people are saying that. — Slim Smith (@SlimSmith5) October 20, 2020

Melania Trump never wanted to be First Lady, still doesn’t and has a really hard time hiding her disdain for the position. I expect her to completely disappear after 11/3. — Melissa Jo🇺🇸🌎🐾🇺🇸 (@MelissaJorene) October 20, 2020

She’s faking it. Melania won’t be voting for Trump. She wants her money, Trump Tower home and her boyfriend. — Bonnie (@BonnieStamper7) October 20, 2020

Getting an early start on Christmas listening to Christmas music and writing notes for Christmas cards. pic.twitter.com/Lgg1OcO6fF — Christine (@ChristineSylke) October 21, 2020

She’s probably fine. I’m guessing she’s just using it as an excuse so she doesn’t have to campaign with him. — USAJane 2017 🗽 (@2017USAJane) October 20, 2020

Lingering cough.. or packing bags and stealing mementos? — Paul B Sarcastic (@pabow) October 20, 2020

Yes! I’m still not sure what to believe. But I believe Melania’s (cough) was invented so she doesn’t have to campaign. In fact in 3 weeks or so we will never see her again. And neither will trump. — Barbara Ward☣😷 (@barbaraward235) October 21, 2020

To be fair, Melania hasn’t completely given up on her husband in his time of need.

Earlier today, she did make a $45.00 donation to the Republican National Committee, which she earmarked for “support for President Trump’s agenda.”

Trump campaign just sent out email claiming Melania Trump donated $45. Really weird stuff. pic.twitter.com/marOSrgGBS — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) October 21, 2020

We’re not sure $45 is gonna cut it, however.

Trump’s reelection campaign is currently running on fumes, with just $63 million to last until November 3, compared to the Biden campaign’s $177 million war chest.

On top of that, the campaign is struggling to bring in fundraising dollars during a time when supporters should be most energized. Last month, Trump raised just $81 million, compared Biden’s $281.6 million.

But don’t get too confident yet, folks!

Last night, Trafalgar Group chief pollster Robert Cahaly told Sean Hannity that he believes polling data that shows Biden in the lead is inaccurate and that Trump will win reelection.

In 2016, Trafalgar Group’s polling showed Trump leading in key battleground states, including Pennsylvania and Michigan, when almost every other pollster had him trailing Hillary Clinton.

“What we’ve noticed is that these polls are predominantly missing the hidden Trump vote,” Cahaly said. “These people are more hesitant to participate in polls. So if you’re not compensating for this, you’re not going to get honest answers.”

