riiiiight

Melania quits campaigning for her husband, blames it on a cough, and Twitter’s like “Sure, Jan”

By

Melania Trump announced this week that she will not be joining her husband on the campaign trail anymore for the remainder of the 2020 election season.

She’s blaming it on a lingering covid cough, but Twitter has its own theories as to why she is abandoning her husband during the homestretch of his flailing presidential campaign…

To be fair, Melania hasn’t completely given up on her husband in his time of need.

Earlier today, she did make a $45.00 donation to the Republican National Committee, which she earmarked for “support for President Trump’s agenda.”

We’re not sure $45 is gonna cut it, however.

Trump’s reelection campaign is currently running on fumes, with just $63 million to last until November 3, compared to the Biden campaign’s $177 million war chest.

On top of that, the campaign is struggling to bring in fundraising dollars during a time when supporters should be most energized. Last month, Trump raised just $81 million, compared Biden’s $281.6 million.

But don’t get too confident yet, folks!

Last night, Trafalgar Group chief pollster Robert Cahaly told Sean Hannity that he believes polling data that shows Biden in the lead is inaccurate and that Trump will win reelection.

In 2016, Trafalgar Group’s polling showed Trump leading in key battleground states, including Pennsylvania and Michigan, when almost every other pollster had him trailing Hillary Clinton.

“What we’ve noticed is that these polls are predominantly missing the hidden Trump vote,” Cahaly said. “These people are more hesitant to participate in polls. So if you’re not compensating for this, you’re not going to get honest answers.”

Related: WATCH: The most Oscar-worthy reenactments of Tiffany Trump’s drunken “Trump Pride” speech

 