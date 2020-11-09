Melania is reportedly “counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce”

We totally called this.

Melania Trump is out. And not just as First Lady of the United States. She’s out of her 15-year marriage. At least, according to a former reality star/White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman.

“Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce,” she told TV show host Lorraine Kelly over the weekend. “If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he’s in office, he would find a way to punish her.”

Omarosa added that Melania, like 99.9% of the human population, is “repulsed” by her husband.

Of course, who knows whether rumors are actually true? This is Omarosa Manigault Newman we’re talking about, after all. But the evidence is certainly compelling.

Melania purportedly burst into tears when her husband won the election in 2016, with one friend saying, “She never expected him to win.”

Then she waited almost six months before moving from Trump Tower into the White House. She claimed it was because the couple’s son Barron “needed to finish school,” but it was later reported she was renegotiating her pre-nup.

And she hasn’t exactly embraced her role as FLOTUS, other than to tear up Jackie O’s rose garden and complain privately about the “f*cking Christmas decorations.”

Here’s how Twitter is responding to the latest divorce rumors…

Melania heading straight to divorce court pic.twitter.com/H8w4xko2U4 — An Angel from Africa (@OfficiallyVex_) November 7, 2020

Do you think that Melania is going to write a tell-all book once their divorce is finalized? — Jeras Ikehorn (@JerasIkehorn) November 8, 2020

melania leaving the wh*te house after leaving the divorce papers on the table pic.twitter.com/kpMvpo2hYQ — bella (@folkcta) November 7, 2020

Yeah don't give Melania a redeeming arc after this. She's just as terrible, whether she divorces him or not. — Morgan Jerkins (@MorganJerkins) November 8, 2020

Melania Trump moving out of the White House and heading to court to start with the divorce papers now that her contract is up. #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/1hSzrhcjJk — Samuel (@Cuhzzzzz) November 8, 2020

Rumors of a Melania divorce are floating around. I believe them, it would make sense. It's not like she really has anything going for her anymore. — ?Bread? (@Thebreadgamer) November 8, 2020

Melania realising she can now get the divorce #Election2020results pic.twitter.com/9Jt6wJAD8z — ????? ?? (@Nygmobble_) November 7, 2020

Apparently Melania is urging trump to accept the loss. Of course she is. She has a divorce to start and needs to get back on the market. Time is wasting. — American Veteran (@amvetsupport) November 8, 2020

Melania’s lawyer team getting the green light to file the divorce papers pic.twitter.com/4KkIopLSdA — Anjali Bryan (@AnjaliBryan) November 7, 2020

