Melania reportedly living in “seclusion” at Mar-a-Lago and it sounds depressing

Melania Trump has always kept a low profile. But she’s been virtually invisible since leaving Washington, D.C. one year ago. Now, People reports that she and her husband, ex-president Donald Trump, are more or less strangers inhabiting the same golf resort in Florida.

According to magazine, the former first couple, who celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary over the weekend, have been spending less and less time with one another since last January.

They’re still living together at Mar-a-Lago, but they “mostly do their own thing,” a source tells People, adding that Melania is focused primarily on “her own interests away from the spotlight.”

Interests, it seems, that don’t involve her husband either. While he spends his time golfing, she hangs out at the spa or concentrates on her “business and philanthropic interests,” like auctioning off the hat she wore when the French first family visited the White House in 2018. Related: Guess which former first lady just threw major shade at Melania Trump for auctioning off her hat

One year after leaving D.C., their relationship is being described by the magazine as “livable” but they are clearly “different personalities at different stages of their lives.”

“She makes an appearance with Donald for certain dinners, but spends much of her time with her own family,” the source elaborates.

That sounds… kinda depressing actually.

People adds that the ex-FLOTUS keeps “largely to herself in the seclusion of the private club” and that her “inner circle consists mainly of her sister and her parents.”