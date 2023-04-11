Melania reportedly “not comfortable” participating in her husband’s life right now

Don’t expect to see Melania Trump accompanying her husband anywhere in public anytime soon.

The ex-FLOTUS has only attended a small handful (two, by our count) of her husband’s campaign events since he announced he was running for president again (ugh!) last November.

She also didn’t accompany him to New York when he was arrested last week. Nor did she attend his post-arraignment speech at Mar-a-Lago afterward. She hasn’t given any interviews or been seen in public in weeks. And she’s been virtually silent on social media, tweeting less than a dozen times since January.

“Melania is not now or hasn’t recently taken part in her husband’s political events,” a source told People this week. “It is not comfortable for her.”

The insider added that the once-aspiring fashion model enjoys living her own life in Palm Beach, Florida, where she mostly keeps to herself and tries to avoid the sh*tstorm of drama that seems to surround her husband day in and day out.

“Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she simply wants to be left alone,” the source said. “At this stage of her life she does not want to be in the spotlight.”

As for supporting her husband’s political ambitions, the source claims the ex-FLOTUS “does what is expected” of her but that her main priority is making sure her son Barron is happy.

And as for whether she’d considering leaving her husband now that the Stormy Daniels scandal has gotten him indicted, the source implied that they don’t think that’s gonna happen.

“Melania’s normally quiet and in the background manner has served her well in the series of scandals plaguing her husband,” the person said. “I assume this will continue.”

In response to this latest piece of gossip, Melania’s office issued a statement saying, “People should read stories about Mrs. Trump and her feelings with caution, especially those citing sources that are anyone but Mrs. Trump.”

In a follow up tweet, her office wrote: “News organizations have made assumptions about the former First Lady’s stance on subjects that are personal, professional, and political over the past few weeks. In these articles, unnamed sources are cited to bolster the author’s claims.”

“We ask readers to exercise caution and good judgment when determining whether or not stories concerning the former First Lady are accurate, particularly when they fail to cite Mrs. Trump as a source of information.”

Donald Trump is currently facing 34 felony criminal charges of “repeatedly and fraudulently falsified New York business records to conceal criminal conduct that hid damaging information from the voting public during the 2016 presidential election,” according to the charging documents in the Stormy Daniels case. He pleaded not guilty to all of the charges last week.