Melania Trump wears many hats. Wife. Mother. Republican. Former QVC jewelry designer, caviar-infused skincare specialist, and nude model. And, most recently, author and abortion rights activist.

In a rare interview with Fox News over the weekend, the ex-FLOTUS said she “always” supported abortion rights. She just didn’t feel the need to say anything about it after the Supreme Court gutted Roe v. Wade, evidently.

While plugging her new memoir, appropriately titled Melania, as well as her latest line of Christmas ornaments and $600 gold freedom necklaces, Mrs. Trump, who has been totally MIA on the campaign trail, was asked about her decision to suddenly come out publicly as pro-choice.

“I believe in individual freedom,” she said. “I want to decide what I want to do with my body. I think I don’t want government in my personal business.”

And yet she’s still a proud card carrying Republican, the party, led by her 78-year-old husband, that not only eliminated federal abortion rights, clearing the way for Republican-led state legislatures to restrict access to abortion (and, consequently, IVF), but is also advocating for a nationwide ban and other draconian laws surrounding the issue.

Mrs. Trump went on to tell Fox News that she decided to include her stance on abortion in her new memoir because she always strives for honesty and authenticity in everything that she does.

“So, that was my belief, and it is my belief, and I wanted to put it in the book because I want to be authentic,” she said, adding that her husband doesn’t mind and “lets me be who I am.”

“He lets me believe what I believe,” the 54-year-old remarked. “He lets me be my own person. And he does respect that, and I respect that, as I let him be his own person. He has different beliefs, and he will do what he believes.”

Of course, when it comes to “letting” other people be who they are and believe what they believe, he’s much less permissive, as evidenced by the Project 2025 agenda he and his running mate, JD Vance, have been pushing for, which includes stripping away all protections for queer people, eradicating all funding for DEI programs, eliminating healthcare for trans people, expelling people living with HIV from the military, ending the State Department’s LGBTQ+ equality initiatives overseas, privileging religion over civil laws and rights, outlawing porn, and on, and on, and on.

Mrs. Trump’s sudden full-throated support for abortion rights after being totally silent on the matter since her criminally convicted husband first rode down that golden escalator last nine years ago has left pretty much everyone scratching their heads.

In her book, Something Lost, Something Gained, released last month, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talked about always feeling deeply confused and confounded by Melania.

Clinton wrote that she “never quite knew what to make of the third Mrs. Trump” and found herself “conflicted” by her throughout her husband’s single term as president, writing that, “on a gut level, I have never believed that a wife bears responsibility for the actions of her husband. But did she aid and abet her husband’s worst instincts?”

She also opened up about attending Donald and Melania’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago in 2005, which she said she did mostly “out of curiosity.”

“I was going to be in Florida anyway and thought it would be entertaining to see what a Donald Trump wedding was like,” she wrote. “It was the first time I met Melania, and I just remember that she was young, very beautiful, and very tall. And that she didn’t talk much, at least to me.”

That certainly tracks. Melania still doesn’t talk much, except, evidently, when she’s promoting something or being paid an exorbitant sum of money. Last week, CNN reported her publisher demanded a $250,000 payment in exchange for an interview about her new book. The network refused and her publisher later said the payment demand was made “by mistake.”

Melania hits bookstore shelves this week. Standard copies of the 256-page book are $40, signed copies are available through her website for $75, and for super fans looking for bonus photos, a special edition is available for $250.

