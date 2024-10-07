Melania Trump wears many hats. Wife. Mother. Republican. Former QVC jewelry designer, caviar-infused skincare specialist, and nude model. And, most recently, author and abortion rights activist.
In a rare interview with Fox News over the weekend, the ex-FLOTUS said she “always” supported abortion rights. She just didn’t feel the need to say anything about it after the Supreme Court gutted Roe v. Wade, evidently.
While plugging her new memoir, appropriately titled Melania, as well as her latest line of Christmas ornaments and $600 gold freedom necklaces, Mrs. Trump, who has been totally MIA on the campaign trail, was asked about her decision to suddenly come out publicly as pro-choice.
“I believe in individual freedom,” she said. “I want to decide what I want to do with my body. I think I don’t want government in my personal business.”
And yet she’s still a proud card carrying Republican, the party, led by her 78-year-old husband, that not only eliminated federal abortion rights, clearing the way for Republican-led state legislatures to restrict access to abortion (and, consequently, IVF), but is also advocating for a nationwide ban and other draconian laws surrounding the issue.
Mrs. Trump went on to tell Fox News that she decided to include her stance on abortion in her new memoir because she always strives for honesty and authenticity in everything that she does.
“So, that was my belief, and it is my belief, and I wanted to put it in the book because I want to be authentic,” she said, adding that her husband doesn’t mind and “lets me be who I am.”
“He lets me believe what I believe,” the 54-year-old remarked. “He lets me be my own person. And he does respect that, and I respect that, as I let him be his own person. He has different beliefs, and he will do what he believes.”
Of course, when it comes to “letting” other people be who they are and believe what they believe, he’s much less permissive, as evidenced by the Project 2025 agenda he and his running mate, JD Vance, have been pushing for, which includes stripping away all protections for queer people, eradicating all funding for DEI programs, eliminating healthcare for trans people, expelling people living with HIV from the military, ending the State Department’s LGBTQ+ equality initiatives overseas, privileging religion over civil laws and rights, outlawing porn, and on, and on, and on.
Mrs. Trump’s sudden full-throated support for abortion rights after being totally silent on the matter since her criminally convicted husband first rode down that golden escalator last nine years ago has left pretty much everyone scratching their heads.
In her book, Something Lost, Something Gained, released last month, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton talked about always feeling deeply confused and confounded by Melania.
Clinton wrote that she “never quite knew what to make of the third Mrs. Trump” and found herself “conflicted” by her throughout her husband’s single term as president, writing that, “on a gut level, I have never believed that a wife bears responsibility for the actions of her husband. But did she aid and abet her husband’s worst instincts?”
She also opened up about attending Donald and Melania’s wedding at Mar-a-Lago in 2005, which she said she did mostly “out of curiosity.”
“I was going to be in Florida anyway and thought it would be entertaining to see what a Donald Trump wedding was like,” she wrote. “It was the first time I met Melania, and I just remember that she was young, very beautiful, and very tall. And that she didn’t talk much, at least to me.”
That certainly tracks. Melania still doesn’t talk much, except, evidently, when she’s promoting something or being paid an exorbitant sum of money. Last week, CNN reported her publisher demanded a $250,000 payment in exchange for an interview about her new book. The network refused and her publisher later said the payment demand was made “by mistake.”
Melania hits bookstore shelves this week. Standard copies of the 256-page book are $40, signed copies are available through her website for $75, and for super fans looking for bonus photos, a special edition is available for $250.
abfab
She’s as deranged as her husband which is why she remains with him.
The former president has always been discursive and has often been untethered to truth, but with the passage of time his speeches have grown darker, harsher, longer, angrier, less focused, more profane and increasingly fixated on the past.
He rambles, he repeats himself, he roams from thought to thought — some of them hard to understand, some of them unfinished, some of them factually fantastical. He voices outlandish claims that seem to be made up out of whole cloth. He digresses into bizarre tangents about golf, about sharks, about his own “beautiful” body. He relishes “a great day in Louisiana” after spending the day in Georgia. He expresses fear that North Korea is “trying to kill me” when he presumably means Iran. As late as last month, Mr. Trump was still speaking as if he were running against President Biden, five weeks after his withdrawal from the race.
abfab
He needs only look to his own genes, and hers.
onald Trump on Monday claimed that immigrants are predisposed to becoming murderers because they have “bad genes,” a racist claim belied by studies showing immigrants actually commit fewer crimes than native-born Americans.
“Many of them murdered far more than one person, and they’re now happily living in the United States,” the former president said in an interview on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”
“You know, now a murderer, I believe this, it’s in their genes. And we got a lot of bad genes in our country right now. They left, they had 425,000 people come into our country that shouldn’t be here, that are criminals,” Trump continued.
The GOP nominee’s comments on “The Hugh Hewitt Show” are just the latest in a string of lies from the Republican candidate attacking immigrants, the most outrageous of which is that Haitian immigrants in Ohio are eating pets.
abfab
Melania. Show him your genes.
Trump has had a long obsession with genes and bloodlines, often citing superior genetics as a reason for success long before he got into politics.
At an anti-immigration rally in 2020, he told the predominantly white Minnesota crowd that they have “good genes.”
“You have good genes. A lot of it is about the genes, isn’t it, don’t you believe?” Trump said. He went onto reference the “racehorse theory,” an idea popularized in Nazi Germany that suggests selective breeding can improve a country’s performance.
In 2023, Trump said immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country,” echoing language used by the Nazis.
marshal phillips
She wants to help her husband’s reelection campaign by trying to get pro-choice women to vote for Trump.
Not complicated.