Melania spent 4th of July weekend getting heckled on the street and trolled on Twitter

How was your 4th of July holiday? Chances are it was a lot better than Melania Trump‘s.

The former first lady kicked off her holiday weekend by getting heckled in New York City as she left Trump Tower on Saturday morning.

Melania, 52, was photographed leaving her husband’s Fifth Avenue skyscraper as she headed back to the Trumps’ Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, where the former first family spend their summers.

Tourists stopped to gawk as they saw a hubbub of activity outside Trump Tower at the prestigious Fifth Avenue address in Midtown Manhattan.

Melania, who has kept a very low profile since her husband left office in January 2021, appeared to look tense as she got into one of the waiting SUVs.

Some people yelled abusive comments towards her as she walked past the crowd to get into her car.

Then yesterday, Melania tweeted a 4th of July message that said: “Our American Dream is built on the principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness as expressed in the Declaration of Independence. Together, on this historic day, let’s salute the brave men & women who have fought to establish and preserve our freedom.”

Unfortunately, her tweet got a less-than-patriotic response.

Melania has maintained a very low profile since her husband’s failed one term presidency came to an end last year. She’s kept herself mostly holed up at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida while he continues to make regular appearances at political events and rallies across the country.