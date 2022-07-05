Melania spent 4th of July weekend getting heckled on the street and trolled on Twitter

How was your 4th of July holiday? Chances are it was a lot better than Melania Trump‘s.

The former first lady kicked off her holiday weekend by getting heckled in New York City as she left Trump Tower on Saturday morning.

Per the Daily Mail:

Melania, 52, was photographed leaving her husband’s Fifth Avenue skyscraper as she headed back to the Trumps’ Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, where the former first family spend their summers. Tourists stopped to gawk as they saw a hubbub of activity outside Trump Tower at the prestigious Fifth Avenue address in Midtown Manhattan. Melania, who has kept a very low profile since her husband left office in January 2021, appeared to look tense as she got into one of the waiting SUVs. Some people yelled abusive comments towards her as she walked past the crowd to get into her car.

Melania Trump was photographed looking uncomfortable, as she was heckled while leaving Trump Tower in Manhattan, Saturday. Former First Lady was leaving Trump’s Fifth Avenue skyscraper, heading back to Trumps' Bedminster golf club in NJ, where the family spends their summers. pic.twitter.com/2CVWmwF74P — CJ4America (@GrammyC4Zone) July 3, 2022

Poor thing.

Then yesterday, Melania tweeted a 4th of July message that said: “Our American Dream is built on the principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness as expressed in the Declaration of Independence. Together, on this historic day, let’s salute the brave men & women who have fought to establish and preserve our freedom.”

Our American Dream is built on the principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness as expressed in the Declaration of Independence. Together, on this historic day, let’s salute the brave men & women who have fought to establish and preserve our freedom.?? pic.twitter.com/dPhaw6ovsC — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) July 4, 2022

Unfortunately, her tweet got a less-than-patriotic response.

Here’s how folx reacted…

Mrs Trump began applying for the visa in 2000, when she was Melania Knauss, a Slovenian model working in New York and dating Donald Trump. She was approved in 2001, one of just five people from Slovenia to win the coveted visa that year, according to the Post. — Jim (@Jimber97694272) July 4, 2022

You know how much they love Melania in her own country? They erected an ugly statue of her then burned it down! They hate her there, too pic.twitter.com/EY9JEe8hdw — Brown Eyed Susan🇺🇦 (@smc429) July 4, 2022

How exactly did you get an Einstein Visa? — 🇺🇸 ᴀʀᴛ 🇺🇦 (@__Arthur_Dent__) July 4, 2022

Your husband never threw out the first ball at a baseball game while he was in office because baseball is America’s game. — Dr. Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) July 4, 2022

Everyone heard how you refused to denounce the 1/6 violence. Go away. — Brown Eyed Susan🇺🇦 (@smc429) July 4, 2022

You do realize that your husband has desecrated the flag, called our military suckers & losers, dodged the draft, stole millions from us, destroyed documents, refused to concede & incited an insurrection, don’t you? Your sentiment is hollow. 80+ million Americans agree with me. — Lily🌻 (@LilyinIndiana) July 4, 2022

I still can’t figure out who you are and why I should care about what you say. Are you someone noteworthy?🤷 — Steve (@Halloweenmaster) July 4, 2022

Melania has maintained a very low profile since her husband’s failed one term presidency came to an end last year. She’s kept herself mostly holed up at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida while he continues to make regular appearances at political events and rallies across the country.