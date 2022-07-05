Melania spent 4th of July weekend getting heckled on the street and trolled on Twitter

How was your 4th of July holiday? Chances are it was a lot better than Melania Trump‘s.
The former first lady kicked off her holiday weekend by getting heckled in New York City as she left Trump Tower on Saturday morning.
Per the Daily Mail:
Melania, 52, was photographed leaving her husband’s Fifth Avenue skyscraper as she headed back to the Trumps’ Bedminster golf club in New Jersey, where the former first family spend their summers.
Tourists stopped to gawk as they saw a hubbub of activity outside Trump Tower at the prestigious Fifth Avenue address in Midtown Manhattan.
Melania, who has kept a very low profile since her husband left office in January 2021, appeared to look tense as she got into one of the waiting SUVs.
Some people yelled abusive comments towards her as she walked past the crowd to get into her car.
Melania Trump was photographed looking uncomfortable, as she was heckled while leaving Trump Tower in Manhattan, Saturday. Former First Lady was leaving Trump’s Fifth Avenue skyscraper, heading back to Trumps' Bedminster golf club in NJ, where the family spends their summers. pic.twitter.com/2CVWmwF74P
— CJ4America (@GrammyC4Zone) July 3, 2022
Poor thing.
Then yesterday, Melania tweeted a 4th of July message that said: “Our American Dream is built on the principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness as expressed in the Declaration of Independence. Together, on this historic day, let’s salute the brave men & women who have fought to establish and preserve our freedom.”
Our American Dream is built on the principles of life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness as expressed in the Declaration of Independence. Together, on this historic day, let’s salute the brave men & women who have fought to establish and preserve our freedom.?? pic.twitter.com/dPhaw6ovsC
— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) July 4, 2022
Unfortunately, her tweet got a less-than-patriotic response.
Here’s how folx reacted…
Mrs Trump began applying for the visa in 2000, when she was Melania Knauss, a Slovenian model working in New York and dating Donald Trump. She was approved in 2001, one of just five people from Slovenia to win the coveted visa that year, according to the Post.
— Jim (@Jimber97694272) July 4, 2022
You know how much they love Melania in her own country? They erected an ugly statue of her then burned it down! They hate her there, too pic.twitter.com/EY9JEe8hdw
— Brown Eyed Susan🇺🇦 (@smc429) July 4, 2022
How exactly did you get an Einstein Visa?
— 🇺🇸 ᴀʀᴛ 🇺🇦 (@__Arthur_Dent__) July 4, 2022
— ⚜️Alpa⚜️ (@alpa_denaik) July 5, 2022
Your husband never threw out the first ball at a baseball game while he was in office because baseball is America’s game.
— Dr. Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) July 4, 2022
Everyone heard how you refused to denounce the 1/6 violence. Go away.
— Brown Eyed Susan🇺🇦 (@smc429) July 4, 2022
— ViHart7🇺🇦🌻 (@Hart7Vi) July 5, 2022
You do realize that your husband has desecrated the flag, called our military suckers & losers, dodged the draft, stole millions from us, destroyed documents, refused to concede & incited an insurrection, don’t you? Your sentiment is hollow. 80+ million Americans agree with me.
— Lily🌻 (@LilyinIndiana) July 4, 2022
I still can’t figure out who you are and why I should care about what you say. Are you someone noteworthy?🤷
— Steve (@Halloweenmaster) July 4, 2022
Birther! pic.twitter.com/jOBR5bIkmI
— Patti Peterson (@pattipetersonny) July 4, 2022
Melania has maintained a very low profile since her husband’s failed one term presidency came to an end last year. She’s kept herself mostly holed up at Mar-a-Lago in West Palm Beach, Florida while he continues to make regular appearances at political events and rallies across the country.
27 Comments
Mario
Melania Trump is a has-been, so yesterday.
In 2024, we’ll have a great new First Lady: Mrs. Ron DeSantis, who is a Latina, breast cancer survivor, and speaks fluent Spanish, just like her husband.
DeSantis 2024!
WillParkinson
Man, seeing you triggered like this is fun.
Kinkslola
Si Señor, aqui no se habla inglés
sgonnell877
Wrong. Casey DeSantis is a white girl with two white patents from Ohio. I doubt she cares one little bit for anyone beneath her carefully created social status.
LumpyPillows
Nah, the Supreme Court will provide you with a lot of right wing victories, which will backfire at the ballot box. There is a reasonable chance that the republicans peaked already and the projected red tide this November is going to be a complete fail for you guys. Sorry, but you guys really are pretty terrible…and people have caught on.
abfab
Saint Maria, why the single spacing? Do you speak fluent English? My, your Santis fetish is sickening. You will got to hell Maria…you nasty wretch. Have a super santis day. And please keep posting…can’t you tell that EVERYONE adores you?
Cam
This is how you can tell that the same old right wing troll account that’s been on here for years under multiple names is actually a paid troll.
Hey @Mario, you would come on here ENRAGED if ANYONE dared to say a word about Melania, then suddenly the exact same week some high profile Republicans just start to support DeSantis over Trump you did the exact same thing using their same language.
LOL!!!! You didn’t even wait a few days, you did a 180 degree turn the DAY the memo went out. Sweetie, tell your managers at the troll farm to hire a better troll, your troll game is sad and weak.
bozo22
WOW…..JUST WHAT WE NEED ANOTHER THUG.
white-queer-african
@Mario, or should I address you by your other 14 screennames? Just FO and die you POS and oxygen thief.
MISTERJETT
how do you get “Latina” from that piece of white trash?
Den
Go away straight boy, nobody here is impressed by your stupidity and distaste for us. Go hang with your Proud Boy bros.
AggieCowboy
Ron DeSantis is a Latina breast-cancer survivor? Do tell!
IanHunter
She isn’t going to be first lady again. I don’t think she wanted it in the first place.
gord.sabean
Make her go away.
Steve9999
And is as focused on taking ALL of your rights away just like the Supreme Court. Welcome to America.
LumpyPillows
Nit sure I like being so uncivil, but I’m not going to lose sleep over it when it comes to the Trump criminals.
MystiRivers
Why are you mean girls still obsessed with Melania Trump?
Cam
It’s cute when the same old right wing troll has one tweet calling her a has been, then comes under another tweet trying to paint her as a victim.
Sorry @Mario, as always, your trolling is sad and weak.
richybruce
It’s fun whore bashing.
Cam
Remember when Sean Hannity tried to lie and claim Melania spoke 5 languages?
MystiRivers
Remember when anyone cared what you thought? Me either.
MISTERJETT
if she does speak 5 languages, too bad English isn’t one of them.
JTinToronto
Is that the woman who is currently married to that guy with the bad hair and orange skin, and the really small………hands?
richybruce
Nasty Ho.
GayEGO
Buh bye Malaria!
Jim
We all know Melanie isn’t literate enough to have written that
gregg2010
It will be a very sad day for our country when Trump or DeSantis is probably elected President in 2024. I am just reading the handwriting on the wall. Please people, VOTE!