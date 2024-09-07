While Kit Connor’s spicy Heartstopper scenes and Manu Ríos’ shirtless pics took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things you may have missed. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

GET READY: Melania said she “feels a responsibility” to “clarify the facts” about her miserable-seeming life in new tell-all. [Read more]

WHAT DO YOU THINK?! Does disgraced ex-president Donald Trump support marriage equality? [Read more]

LADY MAGA: Lara Trump may have quiet quit her “job” at the RNC to focus on her terrible music career. [Read more]

RNC Chair Lara Trump releases her new music video. pic.twitter.com/iRplU6VIDy — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 2, 2024

THEY HAVE LOST THEIR DAMN MIND: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had no time for Fox News reporter Peter Doocy’s foolishness about Kamala Harris’ alleged fake accent. [Read more]

BYE FELICIA: Anti-LGBTQ+ Democrat Texas state Rep. Shawn Thierry announced she’s switching parties at a Moms for Liberty event. [Read more]

NURSE! The 78-year-old disgraced ex-president took his typical word salad to a new level of nonsense as he spoke gibberish trying to answer a specific policy question on child care.

Q: What specific legislation will you commit to to make child care affordable?



Trump: Well, I would do that and we're sitting down, you know, I was, somebody, we had Marco Rubio and my daughter, Ivanka… But I think when you talk about the kind of numbers that I'm talking about… pic.twitter.com/v8gqLUHS2v — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) September 5, 2024

STRAW POLL: Republicans questioned if Gov. Tim Walz is gay for drinking a milkshake with a straw? We’re not kidding! [Read more]

MAKING MAYOR PETE PROUD: Chasten Buttigieg slammed JD Vance’s terrible idea for lowering childcare costs in just 10 words. [Read more]

COUNTRY OVER PARTY: Former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney dropped the Republican bomb that her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, will be voting for Kamala Harris. Your move, George W. Bush!

?BREAKING



Liz Cheney says that her father, the former Vice President of the United States, is voting for Kamala Harris.



Country over party ??



pic.twitter.com/6YnqvAEyWc — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 6, 2024