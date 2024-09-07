While Kit Connor’s spicy Heartstopper scenes and Manu Ríos’ shirtless pics took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things you may have missed. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…
GET READY: Melania said she “feels a responsibility” to “clarify the facts” about her miserable-seeming life in new tell-all. [Read more]
WHAT DO YOU THINK?! Does disgraced ex-president Donald Trump support marriage equality? [Read more]
Politics, but make it gay!
Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more!
LADY MAGA: Lara Trump may have quiet quit her “job” at the RNC to focus on her terrible music career. [Read more]
THEY HAVE LOST THEIR DAMN MIND: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had no time for Fox News reporter Peter Doocy’s foolishness about Kamala Harris’ alleged fake accent. [Read more]
BYE FELICIA: Anti-LGBTQ+ Democrat Texas state Rep. Shawn Thierry announced she’s switching parties at a Moms for Liberty event. [Read more]
NURSE! The 78-year-old disgraced ex-president took his typical word salad to a new level of nonsense as he spoke gibberish trying to answer a specific policy question on child care.
STRAW POLL: Republicans questioned if Gov. Tim Walz is gay for drinking a milkshake with a straw? We’re not kidding! [Read more]
MAKING MAYOR PETE PROUD: Chasten Buttigieg slammed JD Vance’s terrible idea for lowering childcare costs in just 10 words. [Read more]
COUNTRY OVER PARTY: Former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney dropped the Republican bomb that her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, will be voting for Kamala Harris. Your move, George W. Bush!
Related*
Rosie lends her support to this Democratic hopeful running in “blood-red” Kentucky
Nothing brings the people together like Rosie O’Donnell!
5 Comments*
-
-
-
-
-
War On Free Speech
Sources say Hunter Biden threw in the towel to avoid a trial exposing Biden-China influence peddling, after prosecutors filed a “road map” glossary to trial exhibits:”CEFC China Energy””Patrick Ho””Kevin Dong””Mervyn Yan””Ye Jianming””State Energy HK””RosemontSenecaBohai””SinoHawk”
The Biden Crime Family needs to be prosecuted.
Diplomat
Fix your moderation bs
abfab
KAMAL HARRIS FOR PRESIDENT 2024
VOTE BLUE!!
abfab
Who the eff is Kamal?
abfab
RFK Jr is a now part of the Jan 6th crowd. Figures.