Melania swears she gives a f*ck about Christmas, stages awkward photo opp with foster kids to prove it

Famed Christmas witch Melania Trump is once again trying to convince people that, contrary to popular belief, she really does give a f*ck about the holiday, even though everyone knows she doesn’t.

Over the weekend, the ex-FLOTUS and her loser husband hosted a yuletide celebration for foster care families in West Palm Beach, Florida.

“I’m happy to share in the festivities with the foster care community at this very special time of year,” Melania told Fox News Digital. “My dream is that when Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus talk to a child at our event, those wonderful words, together with the activities and fun of the day, create beautiful lifelong memories.”

The event was held at the Trump International Golf Club, where about 100 kids were invited to decorate cookies, meet Santa and Mrs. Claus, and pose for photos alongside Melania, which we’re sure they were just thrilled about. After all, what child doesn’t want a photo with the I-Really-Don’t-Care-Do-U-Who-Gives-A-F*ck-About-Christmas lady?

The looks on these children’s faces speak volumes…

Now, normally, we’re all for people volunteering their time during the holidays to bring a little cheer to children in foster care. Except when they’ve also been caught on tape talking about how much they actually f*cking hate Christmastime and are only using the holiday season to promote their latest grift.

Earlier this month, the Trumps hosted the Classical Education Network Christmas Celebration in Naples, Florida, a $10,000 per person “fundraiser” that donated “a portion” of the money to vague “hurricane relief efforts in Southwest Florida.”

A website for mysterious fundraiser, which has since been scrubbed from the internet, didn’t specify what the portion percentage would be, and little is known about the event since the press wasn’t invited and cellphones weren’t permitted inside.

On top of that, all season long Melania has been hawking sh*tty Christmas ornament NFTs on her website.

The ornaments, which range from $35 to $45 each and can only be purchased with cryptocurrency, are produced by USA Memorabilia, a secretive NFT platform that only follows two accounts on Twitter–Melania Trump and The Office of Melania Trump–and regularly retweets pro-Trump propaganda.

Now, some tweets…

Still grifting? — Jennifer G (@JenniferinNC) December 12, 2022

Now that your husband is running for president, you’re back to pretending you care about people? I don’t think the people who like you even buy this. — TallulahCarolina 🌊 (@TallulahSC) December 12, 2022