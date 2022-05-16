Melania Trump is asked about a potential return to the White House

Melania Trump has given her first televised interview since she left the White House in 2021. Unsurprisingly, it was to Fox News.
Asked directly by the channel’s Pete Hegsworth if she’d ever live in the White House again, Melanie’s evasive response was: “Never say never.”
She added, “I think we achieved a lot in four years of the Trump administration.”
Donald Trump is known to be mulling another run for the presidency but he’s not expected to make any announcement until after the mid-terms are out of the way later this year.
Melania’s Fox interview was ostensibly an excuse to promote her work to support kids in the foster system, “Fostering the Future.” This appears to primarily be linked to Melania’s ongoing sales of NFTs, of which an unspecified portion goes toward helping kids.
In February, Melania confirmed that ‘Fostering The Future’ is not a nonprofit organization. “In simple terms, ‘Fostering the Future’ is the name of my platform. Fostering the Future is a Be Best initiative,” she said in a press release.
I enjoyed my discussion with @petehegseth3 @foxnews surrounding my new initiative, Fostering the Future.
For more information please visit https://t.co/oyRdt2Ncfn pic.twitter.com/di8aASuA93
— MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) May 15, 2022
“I have been working on my NFT projects since I left the White House,” she confirmed to Hegseth in yesterday’s interview. “Some of the proceeds of NFTs will go towards education, providing education opportunities for foster care children who are aging out of the foster system.”
Hegseth also took the opportunity to ask her about her time in the White House. In particular, being snubbed by Vogue magazine, which has featured Michelle Obama and Jill Biden on its cover, but chose to overlook Melania.
“They’re biased, and they have likes and dislikes,” Trump responded. “It’s so obvious, and I think American people and everyone see[s] it.”
“It was their decision,” she continued. “I have much more important things to do, and I did in the White House than being on the cover of Vogue.”
She didn’t specify the more important things she did in the White House. Maybe she was referencing her massacre of the Rose Garden.
In first interview since leaving the WH, Melania is asked, “With your business background, and your fashion background, and your beauty, never on the cover of Vogue?”
A – “They’re biased .. I had much more important things to do .. in the WH than be on the cover of Vogue.” pic.twitter.com/OPENMbpcl5
— Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 14, 2022
17 Comments
white-queer-african
Oh good heavens please NOT. Another four years of the sour face and orange turd!
Polaro
Exactly.
Cam
How odd, Fox News apparently forgot to ask Melania about the time she claimed she wrote her RNC convention speech “All by herself” and then plagiarized Michelle Obama’s speech.
They didn’t ask her about claiming to speak 5 languages that she doesn’t.
They didn’t ask her about lying about graduating school.
They didn’t ask her about why she claimed to be a model but there is no evidence of any modeling work.
They didn’t ask her about attacking and mocking children in cages.
Oh right, it was Fox.
Den
There is of course the porn “modeling”. They should have asked about that!
My2CentsWorth
Well, it is possible. There are enough folks in the U. S. who will vote for him to win an election.
The Democrats need to put forth someone who will be able to appeal to more people than Trump is.
The Republican politicians have proven for decades that quality and decency are not prerequisites to win elections.
radiooutmike
The thing is there haven’t been enough votes.
Trump lost the popular vote in 2016 and 2020. He only won the 2016 Electoral College vote. Regions are gerrymandered and the EC, which designed to prevent this very thing, didn’t.
Polaro
Democrats need to take a hit of smelling salts and wake up to the reality of winning elections. Pick the best viable candidate and get in line, lock step. Stop the whining. Stop nonsense.
John Kerry said something to me when I pushed him on gay marriage when he was running for president last century. I knew he supported gay marriage, everyone who listened to him also knew, but he did not come straight out and say it publicly. What he said to me is this “I can’t help you if I don’t win”. That stuck with me. He was right. It was also the last election I worked for. Why? Democrats are impossible.
Get behind Biden now. Today. That’s how we start.
Den
“Regions are gerrymandered and the EC, which designed to prevent this very thing, didn’t.”
Gerrymandering is of importance in state and federal legislative seats. It does not affect Electoral College outcomes. And the Electoral College was created to give low population states (at that point in time, newly created and slaveholding states) a greater voice: just as the system of two senators per state was intended to do the same. In the modern US both the EC and the senatorial allocation are way outmoded and undermine real democracy. That is why Republicans are so loyal to them, it gives them power they otherwise would not have.
Mister P
Unfortunately a lot of people do think he accomplished a lot. It was all horrific though. Like appointing 3 justices.
Prax07
He accomplished nothing in four years other than dividing Americans. Four more years of his insanity and we’ll be living in the handmaid’s tale for sure. We’re headed there already because of his ignorance. And having a hooker as a first lady didn’t and won’t help matters
Polaro
He cut taxes for the richest Americans. He stacked the courts – all of them. He destabilized NATO and the United Nations. He delivered for his side. He did not do nothing. What he did do was bad for the rest of us.
Kangol2
He destroyed the US economy in 4 years, faster than George W. Bush, George H. W. Bush or Herbert Hoover. That’s quite a horrible accomplishment.
Oh, and he completely blundered and lied through the Covid-19 pandemic, creating utter chaos and crisis. Another horrible accomplishment!
And: he carried out Russia’s foreign policy repeatedly, as if he were a Russian asset!
Lastly, he staged a failed coup to overturn a legitimate federal election!
There’s many, more nadirs he hit. Don the Con is the worst of the worst!
Peter
The Democrats already did. Their names are Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden.
Cam
Is your comment replying to anything?
Den
“The Democrats need to put forth someone who will be able to appeal to more people than Trump is.”
Pretty sure he was replying to that and simply did not do it correctly. Clinton and Biden were two candidates that undeniably appealed to more people than Trump did.
NateOcean
A first lady whose major accomplishments are:
(1) Plowing over the historic WH Rose Garden.
(2) Blood Christmas trees
Polaro
You forgot – I Really Don’t Care – Do You?