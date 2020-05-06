Melania Trump salutes nurses on National Nurses Day, inspires no one

Today is National Nurses Day. It is a day when we recognize the heroic, lifesaving work of America’s nurses.

This year, the day has an even greater significance as our nation’s health care workers are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, risking their lives every day to keep others alive.

Over the past month or so, First Lady Melania Trump has been posting tone deaf videos to Twitter in which she offers hollow messages of hope to Americans while her husband suggests people inject their lungs with disinfectant and encourages protestors to bring guns to state capitals to protest social distancing guidelines.

This morning, Mrs. Trump, dressed in a designer white lab coat, posted a video to Twitter thanking American nurses for all their hard work during these difficult times.

“I would like to take a moment to extend my sincere appreciation to our nation’s nurses,” she tweeted. “You are an inspiration to us all and your actions show us the true power of the American spirit.”

On #NationalNursesDay, I would like to take a moment to extend my sincere appreciation to our nation's nurses. You are an inspiration to us all and your actions show us the true power of the American spirit. pic.twitter.com/5WDVjpAnGy — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) May 6, 2020

Never mind the fact that, just a few weeks ago, her husband accused them of stealing PPE equipment and hoarding ventilators. Or the fact that he’s been ordering the federal government to seize hospital supplies without any explanation.

And now, the responses…

your “husband” accused them of stealing PPE from hospitals. #BeBest — Jenifer (@jenifer__5) May 6, 2020

Good start, next time try and be genuine when you say thank you.

Just being able to read from a TelePrompTer without making a mistake isn’t enough. — bottles (@bottles97251382) May 6, 2020

Oh yeah, I’ll bet they’ve all been waiting to hear from you…turn around, what’s on the back of your jacket? Ef you…. — wende walsh (@wendewithane) May 6, 2020

When will you & Hubby be visiting hospitals to thank the nurses and doctors? #PresidentDeath 🦠💀⚰️ — Patti Peterson (@pattipetersonny) May 6, 2020

Actual First Ladies are to Melania as actual nurses are to … pic.twitter.com/WIFQAAv2rb — Michael Tisserand (@m_tisserand) May 6, 2020

Thank you @FLOTUS, you are a great example to us all and to those sex workers who dream of getting out of the business. — Social Distance Mofu!!! (@Dadameq) May 6, 2020

Send them adequate PPE otherwise stop talking. — pixeliza (@pixeliza) May 6, 2020

The amount of flattering bots on this feed is hilarious. Your husband does not support medical workers, grifter, or he would give them the supplies they need. Just go away.. — j (@oceanrd) May 6, 2020

God I miss @MichelleObama. — Xavier Martin (@mrgoodbear2) May 6, 2020

