#bebest

Melania Trump salutes nurses on National Nurses Day, inspires no one

By

Today is National Nurses Day. It is a day when we recognize the heroic, lifesaving work of America’s nurses.

This year, the day has an even greater significance as our nation’s health care workers are on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, risking their lives every day to keep others alive.

Over the past month or so, First Lady Melania Trump has been posting tone deaf videos to Twitter in which she offers hollow messages of hope to Americans while her husband suggests people inject their lungs with disinfectant and encourages protestors to bring guns to state capitals to protest social distancing guidelines.

Related: Melania Trump tries to be inspiring in icy new video, fails miserably

This morning, Mrs. Trump, dressed in a designer white lab coat, posted a video to Twitter thanking American nurses for all their hard work during these difficult times.

“I would like to take a moment to extend my sincere appreciation to our nation’s nurses,” she tweeted. “You are an inspiration to us all and your actions show us the true power of the American spirit.”

Never mind the fact that, just a few weeks ago, her husband accused them of stealing PPE equipment and hoarding ventilators. Or the fact that he’s been ordering the federal government to seize hospital supplies without any explanation.

And now, the responses…

Related: Melania Trump performs stony reading of children’s book for Easter, brings joy to no one