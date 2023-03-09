Melania Trump should probably stop tweeting

Melania Trump has been awfully quiet since her loser husband launched his third bid for the White House back in November.

Aside from a few tweets here and there promoting her NFT business or wishing people a Merry (f*cking) Christmas, the ex-FLOTUS hasn’t attended a single one of Trump’s campaign events or given any comments about his candidacy other than a brief statement to Breitbart News shortly after he announced.

“I support my husband’s decision to run for president of this wonderful nation,” she said. “His achievements during his administration had a great effect on all of us, and he can lead us toward success and prosperity again.”

But yesterday, the failed model broke her weeks-long silence on social media with a random tweet about International Women’s Day.

“On International Women’s Day, we are reminded that all women have unique gifts to share with the world, and we must lift each other up to achieve our collective goals and dreams,” she tweeted.

The fact that Melania is calling for women to “lift each other up” is ironic given that, in her four years as First Lady, she didn’t do anything to uplift women and, in fact, spent much of her time engaging in public and private spats with all the women around her, including her husband’s ex-wife Ivana Trump (RIP), daughter-in-law Ivanka Trump, and ex-aide Stephanie Winston-Wolkoff, who later went on to write a book about how terribly Melania treated her. (Her former chief of staff Stephanie Grisham also hasn’t had very kind things to say about her.)

There’s also the fact that she’s married to a man who cheats on her and has openly bragged about sexually assaulting women and has an entire Wikipedia page dedicated to his sexual misconduct allegations. (He’s also about to stand trial in New York for defamation in a lawsuit filed by journalist E. Jean Carroll, who says he abused her at Bergdorf Goodman in the 1990s.)

Per Wikipedia:

Melania Trump has responded to the allegations by charging Trump’s accusers with lying. Melania has insisted her husband is a “gentleman” and claimed that he had become a victim of a conspiracy involving the news media and the Clinton campaign. Melania also advocates that it is important to check the background of these women before confiding in them, as the accusations can be a strategy of the opposition party to defame the President.

Now, here’s how people responded to Mel’s International Woman’s Day tweet…

