Melania Trump thanks seniors for “following instructions” after being asked to sacrifice their lives

Another day, another ice cold, out-of-touch video from First Lady Melania Trump that nobody asked for.

This morning, FLOTUS shared a 47-second message to American senior citizens, thanking them for following instructions and reassuring them that everything’s going to be alright.

“My husband and I want to thank you for listening [to] your caregivers’ instructions and following CDC guidelines,” Melania, whose own husband is a senior citizen who doesn’t follow CDC guidelines, says at the top of the video.

Related: WATCH: Trump brags about slashing CDC in damning video

She continues, “These changes in our everyday living will not last forever and we’ll be able to visit with our loved ones soon again. Until then, I encourage you to stay in touch, keep your spirits high, and remember [that] all of America is working together to keep you healthy and safe.”

Greetings to our American seniors. The changes in our everyday lives will not last forever & we will be able to visit with our loved ones soon again. I encourage you to stay in touch, keep your spirits high & remember, all of America is working together to keep you healthy & safe pic.twitter.com/AMlhzsRK4Q — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 15, 2020

There are many ironies to the condescending video, but perhaps the most glaring one is that Republicans have been saying for weeks that senior citizens should sacrifice their lives for the good of the economy by letting younger people go back to work even as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the country, especially in nursing homes and elder care facilities.

Donald Trump himself said we can’t let the “cure” (practicing social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus and, in turn, save countless American lives) be worse than the problem (a stalled economy).

“We have to open our country because that causes problems that, in my opinion, could be far bigger problems,” Trump said late last month.

The response to the First Lady’s video has been swift and damning…

your husband is most definitely not working to keep them safe sorry — ❤️the famous rick grimes❤️Dianne Wyntet (@ldiannew) April 15, 2020

Your husband want to sacrifice them… talk to him not to us — Life is Beautiful (@Hablemos2019) April 15, 2020

You do know your husband is trying to kill the American seniors for money, right? — Jenpocalypse17 (@Jenpocalypse17) April 15, 2020

Note to Seniors: Her husband is keeping your stimulus checks until his name is printed on them. — Matthew Gellert (@MatthewGellert) April 15, 2020

Meanwhile Republican representative and governors are willing to sacrifice these same senior citizens to “open the economy.” — David Power (@DavidPo63004202) April 15, 2020

Bill O’Reilly says seniors are on their last legs anyway. Thoughts? — Alternative Fax (@daveblend) April 15, 2020

How soon is ‘soon’, and how do you know that? If all of America is working together, where are all the tests and equipment needed to put America back on the path to progress?Why has your husband surrounded himself w/an unqualified Cabinet who, together w/him, cannot form a plan? — Molly Darden (@MollyDarden) April 15, 2020

People in your party think it’s ok to sacrifice the old to save the economy. — BisonGal (@donnajay79) April 15, 2020

Oh ‘cmon Melania, at least change your outfit to make it look like you recorded these messages at different times or just release the entire package at once. Seriously, you’re the most annoyingly, empty-headed @FLOTUS ever. — MapleMaven (@vstaff) April 15, 2020

American seniors are dead. That is definitely forever. PS they won’t be hearing this message… Because… THEY ARE DEAD. — StarForceHQ (@StarForceHQ1) April 15, 2020

Related: Melania Trump performs stony reading of children’s book for Easter, brings joy to no one