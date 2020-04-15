#bebest

Melania Trump thanks seniors for “following instructions” after being asked to sacrifice their lives

Another day, another ice cold, out-of-touch video from First Lady Melania Trump that nobody asked for.

This morning, FLOTUS shared a 47-second message to American senior citizens, thanking them for following instructions and reassuring them that everything’s going to be alright.

“My husband and I want to thank you for listening [to] your caregivers’ instructions and following CDC guidelines,” Melania, whose own husband is a senior citizen who doesn’t follow CDC guidelines, says at the top of the video.

She continues, “These changes in our everyday living will not last forever and we’ll be able to visit with our loved ones soon again. Until then, I encourage you to stay in touch, keep your spirits high, and remember [that] all of America is working together to keep you healthy and safe.”

There are many ironies to the condescending video, but perhaps the most glaring one is that Republicans have been saying for weeks that senior citizens should sacrifice their lives for the good of the economy by letting younger people go back to work even as the coronavirus wreaks havoc on the country, especially in nursing homes and elder care facilities.

Donald Trump himself said we can’t let the “cure” (practicing social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of coronavirus and, in turn, save countless American lives) be worse than the problem (a stalled economy).

“We have to open our country because that causes problems that, in my opinion, could be far bigger problems,” Trump said late last month.

The response to the First Lady’s video has been swift and damning…

