Does Melania Trump want a White House return in 2024? Insiders give blunt answer.

Melania Trump, who has basically disappeared from public life since leaving the White House with her husband, Donald Trump, has “no desire” to return to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in 2024. That’s the blunt insight from sources who spoke to CNN.

Melania is now living in Florida at Mar-A-Lago. Son Barron is attending a nearby private school. She has made hardly any public appearances since she departed from the White House and has not joined her husband at any of his recent rally appearances.

Related: Whatever you do, do NOT ask Melania Trump this question

While Donald has made it clear that he’s keeping his options open with regards to potentially running again in 2024, CNN has tried to find out what’s going on inside the mind of the former First Lady.

“Being first lady again is not what she wants,” said one, who CNN says had a close relationship with Melania during her years at the White House. “For her, it was a chapter — and it’s over, and that’s that.”

Another said, “You’re not going to see her at rallies or campaign events, even if he ‘officially’ says he’s running again.”

It should be noted that this is nothing new. She made few appearances in 2016 and even less in 2020. So much so that one insider involved with the Trump campaign said, “We just stopped asking altogether,” after it became clear the answer would almost always be “No.”

Surprisingly, or not, Donald Trump’s cultish followers don’t seem to mind that Melania is rarely seen by his side, with CNN speculating they may view her silence as a sign of loyalty and obedience.

“The Trump voter puts (Melania Trump) on a pedestal,” said one of the sources. “They’re awed by the way she looks or the way she basically doesn’t express ideas or opinions, which they see as stoicism and loyalty.”

Another said Melania was enjoying not being under close public scrutiny anymore.

“That’s how she likes it. The more she can be private and not in the public eye, the better.”

Melania Trump’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the piece.

Related: Melania Trump performs stony reading of children’s book for Easter, brings joy to no one

Although Melania’s lack of interest in boosting Donald’s ambitions probably shocks no one, people still had plenty to say online.

CNN:

“Melania Trump is disinterested in public political life.” No one is interested in her, so it works out. — George Felton (@feltongeorge) September 5, 2021

After “Be Best”, she’s all out of awesome First-Lady ideas — DBryte (@DBryte) September 5, 2021

It’s so exhausting having to memorize Michelle’s speeches just in case. — Patty (@suo_gan) September 5, 2021

She’s tired of smacking his hand away in public.

That’s pretty much all she ever did. — Just Me 😷💉💉 (@SueZieCue) September 5, 2021

I’m surprised she didn’t file for divorce the second it was over. — Charlie Rengel (@Charles_Rengel) September 5, 2021