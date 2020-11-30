Melania unveils funeral home inspired White House Christmas decorations complete with urns

‘Tis the season at the White House.

First Lady Melania Trump, who hates Christmas, just unveiled this year’s White House holiday decorations and the display may be her most cheerless and dismal one yet.

Over 125 volunteers helped adorn the people’s house with classic yuletide décor based on the theme “America the Beautiful.” The decorations include 106 wreaths and 62 trees, plus over 1,200 feet of garland, 3,200 lights, 17,000 bows, and 150 different types of foliage and floral.

But the decorations that are getting the most attention are the funeral urns. Yes, funeral urns.

Melania has a bunch of black funeral urns lined up in the East Colonnade. Because nothing says “Christmas 2020” like decorative canisters used to hold the cremains of the deceased.

The outgoing FLOTUS’s decorations have been compared to everything from a perfume counter at Macy’s to a funeral home.

Here’s what people are saying…

Melania has outdone herself with this year’s White House Christmas decorations. pic.twitter.com/aD50kzV9YP — Patrick Barb (@pbarb) November 30, 2020

Looks like a funeral — It’s Time for Joemala ⚖️🍔 (@KhiveBidenBro) November 30, 2020

Are you fucking serious? URNS FOR CHRISTMAS DECORATIONS? There are how many dead from COVID, and you thought URNS WERE A GOOD IDEA? Thank someone this is her last Christmas in the White House. Then she can go back to being obscure and forgotten. #MelaniaHatesChristmas pic.twitter.com/SHb1zfdVkD — nickel || #TheyWillNeverSilenceUs || COPE || BLM (@nickelkeep) November 30, 2020

nice fucking Christmas decorations — Momm A. Rentz (@RentzMomm) November 29, 2020

WOW, truly honored that the White House used our meme song for their Christmas video 😭🙏🎄pic.twitter.com/s0akkyu2To — schmoyoho, accent on the ho ho hooooooooo (@schmoyoho) November 30, 2020

Every Christmas, she manages to make the White House look like Macy’s fragrance counter. — Tom and Lorenzo (@tomandlorenzo) November 30, 2020

You really have a knack for making it look like a darkly festive funeral home at Christmas. — J E R R Y L A M B E R T 💙 (@vegaslamb) November 30, 2020

The Cremation Urns of Covid Christmas. How festive. Ho ho ho!#MelaniaHatesChristmas pic.twitter.com/jFwfTrxoii — Roshan Rinaldi (@Roshan_Rinaldi) November 30, 2020

Thank you to the 100+ volunteers that braved the Covid super spreader location to decorate our house. — Somewhere in Texas 😷 (@joanneintexas) November 30, 2020

It was a bold design move for Melania to bring the covid icu beds into her White House Christmas decorations. The wreaths really light the room up. #BeBest #BeGone pic.twitter.com/4i14Lj6fHj — Matt Johnson (@HotPockets4All) November 30, 2020

Looks like Melania is waking an aisle of black funeral urns. Appropriate I guess. — No Malarkey (@TessaLightsItUp) November 30, 2020

Melania Trump received the WH Christmas tree today… pic.twitter.com/2AjU6KnG5Z — Mark – ’bout damn time GSA! (@MarkBrunowski) November 23, 2020

Merry f’ing Christmas, Melania.

