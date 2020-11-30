'tis the season

Melania unveils funeral home inspired White House Christmas decorations complete with urns

By

‘Tis the season at the White House.

First Lady Melania Trump, who hates Christmas, just unveiled this year’s White House holiday decorations and the display may be her most cheerless and dismal one yet.

Over 125 volunteers helped adorn the people’s house with classic yuletide décor based on the theme “America the Beautiful.” The decorations include 106 wreaths and 62 trees, plus over 1,200 feet of garland, 3,200 lights, 17,000 bows, and 150 different types of foliage and floral.

But the decorations that are getting the most attention are the funeral urns. Yes, funeral urns.

Melania has a bunch of black funeral urns lined up in the East Colonnade. Because nothing says “Christmas 2020” like decorative canisters used to hold the cremains of the deceased.

The outgoing FLOTUS’s decorations have been compared to everything from a perfume counter at Macy’s to a funeral home.

Here’s what people are saying…

Merry f’ing Christmas, Melania.

