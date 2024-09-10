Melania Trump is very busy campaigning for her husband and his vision for America gearing up for the release her of her new book.

The ex-FLOTUS just released another trailer for the forthcoming memoir, appropriately titled Melania, and this time she’s using her husband’s assassination attempt to try and drum up publicity.

This marks, checks notes, three trailers promoting her memoir in one week, which is almost as many appearances she’s made on the campaign trail since Donald Trump announced his reelection effort in November 2022.

In the latest trailer, Melania complains that not enough people seem to care that her husband was nearly killed earlier this summer.

“The attempt to end my husband’s life was a horrible, distressing experience,” the 54-year-old says in a clip posted to her Twitter X account this morning. “Now, the silence around it feels heavy.”

“I can’t help but wonder: Why didn’t law enforcement officials arrest the shooter before the speech?”

20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots at Trump at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania back in July. The ex-president suffered an injury his right ear, resulting in him wearing a large bandage when he accepted the Republican party’s nomination for president less than a week later.

?? Attendees are showing solidarity for Trump with their ears taped up at the RNC

pic.twitter.com/ggnJ7M4qHB — Then and Now (@thennoww) July 18, 2024

While Mrs. Trump is right to question why law enforcement didn’t do a better job at preventing the attack, she’s wrong when she says everyone’s gone “silent” on the matter.

The FBI is currently leading an investigation alongside the U.S. Department of Justice National Security Division, the U.S. Secret Service, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to figure out exactly what happened. It’s being investigated as both an assassination attempt and an act of domestic terrorism.

And a U.S. House task force looking into the matter was also launched shortly after it happened. Republicans have blamed DEI hiring by the Biden administration for the security breach.

In the promo video for her memoir posted today, Melania said she’s still waiting for answers. “There’s definitely more to this story,” she says before the video cuts to an image of her new book.

Very classy.

In another trailer for the book released last week, the ex-FLOTUS said that after years of “public scrutiny and misrepresentation” she’s finally ready to share “the truth.”

“Writing this memoir has been a deeply personal and reflective journey for me,” she said. “As a private person who has often been the subject of public scrutiny and misrepresentation, I feel a responsibility to clarify the facts.”

Of course, she’s had ample opportunities to share “the truth” over the years, but she’s chosen to lead an insular life outside of the spotlight instead. She doesn’t give interviews and rarely appears in public.

Unless, of course, there’s a paycheck involved.

In July 2023, CNN reported that she raked in over $1.2 million in speaking fees the year before, and that her going rate for a speech appeared to be about $155,000.

That figure has since increased.

In April of this year, she made $237,500 to speak at an event hosted by the Palm Beach chapter of the Log Cabin Republicans, according to Federal Election Commission disclosures. The event was held at Mar-a-Lago, which means she didn’t even have to leave the house to collect the money.

Melania Trump begins her speech last night to the Log Cabin (LBGT+) Republicans at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/cB4EvSCVN5 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 21, 2024

Melania’s memoir promises to offer an “intimate portrait of a woman who has lived an extraordinary life.”

That “extraordinary life” has included a failed modeling career, a failed QVC jewelry collection, a failed line of caviar-infused skincare products, a failed non-fungible token business, and a weird marriage to a 34-time convicted felon who she met while we was still married to his second wife.

Standard copies of the 256-page memoir are $40. Signed copies are available through her website for $75. And for fans looking for bonus photos, a special edition is available for $250.

Melania hits bookstore shelves on October 1, which means it should land in bargain bins just in time for the holidays!