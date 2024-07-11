Madonna. Beyoncé. Liza. Cher. Gaga. Melania?

One of these is not like the others, and we’re not only talking about musical talent!

Melania hosted a fundraiser this week for the Log Cabin Republicans, her second in four months. Though the former FLOTUS seldom appears in public, she seems comfortable with the gays… or at least, taking their money at fancy fundraisers.

Despite not endorsing Trump in 2016, the Log Cabin Republicans are now fully behind the criminally convicted ex-president. The group’s leader, Charles Moran, says he thinks Melania is the key to winning over LGBTQ+ votes.

Honey, no…

“Mrs. Trump has a long history of supporting efforts around unity and inclusion. We are working to build a more inclusive Republican Party. Also to let LBGT people know that they have a home in the conservative movement,” he said.

“Mrs. Trump is about unity. She came to this country from another one, she speaks multiple languages. She came here and is a self-made woman, had a very successful career before she married Donald Trump. She understands the importance of being judged on your character and your ability to do good work.”

Melania, the supposedly great unifier, wore a MAGA red $4,000 Valentino dress to the event and offered a rare show of support for her husband. She opened up the couple’s penthouse for the party, which raised $1.4 million in support of her 78-year-old hubby’s reelection campaign.

Melania on Monday with her “personal stylist” Herve Pierre Braillard, who is paid $18,000 a month from Trump’s Save America PAC despite the fact that Melania hasn’t attended a single campaign event and won’t be seen in public with her husband. pic.twitter.com/6sxe5DuYNB — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 10, 2024

Though Trump expressed ambivalent views on LGBTQ+ rights when he first ran for president–he said Caitlyn Jenner could choose her own restroom at Trump Tower and infamously held the Pride flag upside down–his administration weakened LGBTQ+ protections at every turn. In addition to appointing 234 conservative justices, he rolled back nondiscrimination rules, opposed workplace protections for LGBTQ+ folx and banned transgender people from serving in the military.

During a second term, Trump is promising to outlaw gender-affirming care for minors at the federal level and ban trans athletes from competing on teams that match with their gender identity. “No serious country should be telling its children that they were born with the wrong gender—a concept that was never heard of in all of human history—nobody’s ever heard of this, what’s happening today,” he bloviated in a campaign video.

Project 2025, the far-right’s dream list of policy proposals that Trump claims to know nothing about, calls for restrictions on transgender people and rescinding legislation that protects LGBTQ+ folx from discrimination. Specifically, the platform calls for barring educators from recognizing out trans students, recommending that state health care plans don’t cover gender-affirming care, banning trans Americans and Americans living with HIV from serving in the military and promoting “heterosexual marriage.”

Yet Richard Grenell, Trump’s former acting director of national intelligence/gay Judas, thinks his former boss can attract 50% of the gay vote…

. @MELANIATRUMP opened her NYC Penthouse tonight to raise money for @LogCabinGOP.



It’s the first campaign event ever held at the Trump residence.



And we raised $1.4 million in one night.



Our goal is to get 50% of the gay vote for Donald Trump. — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 9, 2024

That seems like a stretch, considering it doesn’t seem like Melania can even attract gay people to a gay Trump fundraiser. The publicized guest list included Kellyanne Conway, former U.S. Senator Kelly Loeffler and GOP mega-donors such as Hannah and Duke Buchan and Nazee and Joseph Moinian. Outside of Grenell, the only known high-profile gay attendees were Bill White and Bryan Eure, former liberal benefactors whose Trump support alienated them from New York’s queer community.

Along those lines, gay “Trump-loving conservatives” recently complained to the New York Post about feeling left out of Pride events. They say they heard “jeers” from people at New York’s Pride parade for marching with rainbow “Trump Pride” flags. (The flags, by the way, are very, very ugly. Clearly, MAGA gays have no taste!)

“I’m almost anti-gay,” said one of them, who claims he’s banned from his neighborhood watering hole. “It’s an embarrassment to see this kind of behavior… I’d really invite them to go to Iran or Gaza. See what that does for you. See how fast they throw you in prison or kill you.”

Such prideful language! “Don’t like Trump? Head to Iran!”

MAGA gays feel left out of LGBT movement https://t.co/LUBtKPKV7S pic.twitter.com/GjKMuoY2a7 — New York Post (@nypost) July 6, 2024

Earlier this year, a poll showed that only 15% of LGBTQ+ Americans support Trump. No word on whether seeing photos of Melania in a $4,000 dress at a fundraiser with rich right-wingers will change their minds.

