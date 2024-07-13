While LA Swim Week photos and Gus Kenworthy’s selfie took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

DON’T SAY GAY ICON: Melania wore a $4,000 dress to throw a gay house party at Trump Tower for a bunch of homophobes and now the Log Cabin Republicans want you to believe she’s the key to winning over queer voters. [Read all about it on Queerty]

SNOWFLAKES: Self-hating MAGA gays are having a hissy fit because they were excluded from a lot of this year’s Pride parties and can’t understand why working to undermine LGBTQ+ rights isn’t popular with the queer community. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

THE RED MENACE: Project 2025 is the GOP’s plan to completely overhaul the US into a draconian far-right nightmare should Trump get a second term. Read it and weep. And then vote as if your life depends on it.

THE BIG RED LIE: Trump claimed he’s never heard of the dystopian right-wing manifesto known as Project 2025 (see above), but a video surfaced proving he’s lying. Shocker! [Read and see all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

HE’S A MAN’S MAN: Very masculine, homophobic Missouri Senator Josh Hawley can’t seem to stop fantasizing about Pride flags and Bibles. [Read all about it on Queerty]

WHAT SHE SAID: CNN commentator Ashley Allison expertly voiced her frustration how all the in-fighting in the Democratic party (and focusing only on Biden’s vocal flubs) is undermining incumbent President Joe Biden after he spent more than 50 minutes answering policy questions from the press. Get it together, everyone!

If you don't watch anything else about politics tonight, please watch Ashley Allison go HAM live on CNN. Black women for the win! Yet again! https://t.co/bnTsf9tkdQ — Omari Hardy (@OmariJHardy) July 12, 2024

UNHINGED BEHAVIOR: Gay furry hackers drove far-right Heritage Foundation exec Mike Howell into a homophobic rage and then leaked the receipts online. [Read all about it on Queerty]

WHAT’S THE 411? How much do you really know about Vice President Kamala Harris and her stance on LGBTQ+ rights? [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

YOU DID IT, JOE: While everyone focused on the three seconds President Joe Biden misspoke about the name of the Vice President, he actually “showed a startingly impressive command of the issues” for more than 50 minutes during his press conference on Thursday.

Maddow: President Biden showed a startlingly impressive command of the issues at his press conference. He is not only strong on foreign policy, he is just just fundamentally right on foreign policy in the way that he talks about it. It just shows you he is a master of the foreign… pic.twitter.com/gHhernZ7A6 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) July 12, 2024

