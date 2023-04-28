Melania’s birthday celebration was completely ruined by her husband’s rape trial

Melania Trump turned 53 this week. Unfortunately, she was unable to fully enjoy her birthday celebration because of her husband’s rape trial.

The ex-FLOTUS reportedly held a “low-key” affair with her family at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday evening, just one day after the jury was selected for Donald Trump‘s civil rape trial in New York.

“Melania likes a low-key celebration with family and that I believe is her plan for this year’s birthday,” a source told People earlier in the week, adding, “Despite what you hear, the Trumps are a close family.”

Another source added, “Don’t be fooled by the former president’s outspoken manner and dominant influence on those around him. He respects and admires his wife. He wants to make Melania happy. They have a more-than-suitable partners arrangement.”

But when his wife’s birthday finally rolled around on Wednesday, Trump forgot to publicly acknowledge it as he has in years past.

Instead, the one-term, twice-impeached, once-indicted ex-president posted 15 times on Truth Social attacking E. Jean Carroll, the woman who has accused him of sexually assaulting her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s.

It’s Melania’s birthday. I’m sure he will get around to that when the staff reminds him, and he will have flowers sent over to her chambers. pic.twitter.com/Uk1UYBfuHt — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 26, 2023

It’s also unclear whether Trump attended his wife’s birthday party, but a source told People earlier in the week that he would be there if his schedule allowed for it.

The rape trial is just one of many lawsuits Trump is currently fighting.

Earlier this month, he was indicted in New York on 34 charges of business fraud in connection to hush money he allegedly paid to Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election. The next court date for that case is scheduled for early December.

He’s also likely facing another indictment in Georgia for allegedly trying to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, which will reportedly be issued sometime over the summer.

Oh, and he’s facing another $250 million civil lawsuit brought on by New York Attorney General Letitia James for lying about property values to secure cheaper loans for the Trump Organization. That trial is expected to begin in October.

And to top it all off, he’s at the center of two federal investigations being overseen by special counsel Jack Smith, one looking into his role in the January 6 insurrection and another looking into those top secret documents he stole from the White House and refused to return when asked.

Trump has denied wrongdoing in every case.

Now, back to Melania.

As her husband’s world appears to be crumbling all around him, she has been reportedly living her own life at Mar-a-Lago, where she mostly keeps to herself and tries to avoid the sh*tstorm as best she can.

“Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she simply wants to be left alone,” a source told People earlier this month. “At this stage of her life she does not want to be in the spotlight.”

She doesn’t give interviews, is almost never seen in public, and rarely posts on social media, with the exception of last weekend, when she took to Twitter to wish everyone a Happy Earth Day by sharing a video she took on her cellphone of some palm trees set against a stormy gray sky.

There’s gotta be a metaphor there but… we really don’t care, do u?