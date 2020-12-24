joyful spirit

Melania’s Christmas tweet didn’t go over so well

By

Melania Trump is likely breathing a heavy sigh of relief knowing that this will be her last Christmas in the White House. But before she goes, she has one final holiday message for Americans.

This week, Mrs. Trump posted a yuletide missive on Twitter, thanking all the volunteers who helped decorate the White House for Christmas and reflecting on the “joyful spirit of the holiday season.”

“Beautiful #Christmas display of young artists in the @WhiteHouse Blue Room,” the outgoing FLOTUS, who hates Christmas, tweeted. “Their ornaments symbolize the joyful spirit of the holiday season.”

The tweet also included a 26-second video of Melania walking through the decorated halls of the White House with two dozen children in tow. All of the children are wearing masks. Melania, however, is not.

After boasting about how beautiful the White House looks this Christmas, Melania and her husband promptly boarded a helicopter and hightailed it out of D.C. for Mar-a-Lago, where they are expected to stay through the new year and possibly forever.

And now, the responses…

