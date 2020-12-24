Melania’s Christmas tweet didn’t go over so well

Melania Trump is likely breathing a heavy sigh of relief knowing that this will be her last Christmas in the White House. But before she goes, she has one final holiday message for Americans.

This week, Mrs. Trump posted a yuletide missive on Twitter, thanking all the volunteers who helped decorate the White House for Christmas and reflecting on the “joyful spirit of the holiday season.”

“Beautiful #Christmas display of young artists in the @WhiteHouse Blue Room,” the outgoing FLOTUS, who hates Christmas, tweeted. “Their ornaments symbolize the joyful spirit of the holiday season.”

Beautiful #Christmas display of young artists in the @WhiteHouse Blue Room. Their ornaments symbolize the joyful spirit of the holiday season. pic.twitter.com/PBb8CzhS2v — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 22, 2020

The tweet also included a 26-second video of Melania walking through the decorated halls of the White House with two dozen children in tow. All of the children are wearing masks. Melania, however, is not.

After boasting about how beautiful the White House looks this Christmas, Melania and her husband promptly boarded a helicopter and hightailed it out of D.C. for Mar-a-Lago, where they are expected to stay through the new year and possibly forever.

And now, the responses…

People in the future will see videos like this and be confounded by the children wearing masks for safety and the First Lady doing whatever she feels like. — Astronomikos (@rawveggies) December 22, 2020

Pack your shit, we know you don’t give a fuck about christmas. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) December 22, 2020

The first gift to emulate the holiday spirit would be you wearing a mask on your face! Help protect the kids, not just yourself. @flotus @WhiteHouse — Tana Senn (@TanaSenn) December 22, 2020

Here’s an idea. Put the name of every person who died from covid 19 on an ornament. It would honor those lives and appear as a trophy to your husband who’s lack of action caused those deaths. — Kymberlyn Tattrie (@LadyKymberlyn) December 22, 2020

I see a woman who doesn’t care about the well being of children in her presence or the well being of children in cages. — JuneBug⁷ 🌊 🇺🇸 (@Ladyjet02) December 23, 2020

Remember when you said you didn’t give a fuck about Christmas and why are you still married to that fucking loser — Treason Stickers (@treasonstickers) December 22, 2020

Well, isn’t that nice. While Americans such as myself can’t afford to buy Christmas presents yet, I work, am going to college, and taking care of my kids single-handedly. We can’t get my real relief in the dumpster fire of Covid-19 political misfires that are RUINING lives! — Ty Luker (@TyLuker) December 23, 2020

Setting a great example by not wearing a mask. Def not smarter than a 5th grader. — Jim Haven (@jhaven007) December 22, 2020

“All that Christmas sh*t” — Rose Benson (@NotoriousRBF) December 22, 2020

