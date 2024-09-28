While this long-lost erotic masterpiece and the hot priest on Jeopardy! took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things you may have missed. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

HOMO DOLLARS: More super shady shenanigans exposed between Melania Trump & the self-hating queers of the Log Cabin Republicans. [Read more]

TED TALK: Homophobic Texas Senator Ted Cruz threw a hissy fit at a judicial nominee over past support for LGBTQ+ rights. [Read more]

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more! Daily * Weekly *

NURSE! The downfall of Roseanne Barr reached new depths as the former actress went into a demonic tailspin ranting about vampires, cannibalism, and drinking blood while on disgraced right-wing pundit Tucker Carlson‘s conspiracy tour.

As Tucker Carlson’s tour rolls on, headliner Roseanne Barr tells a cheering audience that the elites are eating babies and are vampires who drink blood and love the taste of human flesh but Trump is going to stop it. pic.twitter.com/ohLDmCm1It — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) September 27, 2024

THE GOP IS FOR THE DOGS: The mastermind behind dystopian far-right manifesto Project 2025 is now the latest Republican caught in the middle of a dog-killing controversy. [Read more]

ABORT HIM: Rachel Maddow blasted Ohio GOP Senate candidate Bernie Moreno for saying women over 50 shouldn’t care about reproductive rights. [Read more]

WELLNESS CHECK: The 78-year-old disgraced ex-president spewed lies and nonsense while holding Ukrainian President Zelensky hostage during a press conference and had some questioning his diminished mental state.

Donald Trump is deeply unwell, and just embarrassed the United States of America on the global stage. Eternal shame on every Republican who has rallied for this ugly fascist. https://t.co/RLPurFVpy6 — Simon Rosenberg (@SimonWDC) September 27, 2024

SO GRETCH!: Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer deadpanned her way through an iconic gay-coded ad for Kamala Harris & MAGA is melting down. [Read more]

BIRDS OF A FEATHER: The disgraced ex-president got slammed for refusing to pull his endorsement of “black Nazi” GOP North Carolina gubernatorial candidate Mark Robinson. [Read more]

WORK THE POLLS: Pundits swear the presidential race is close, but Vice President Kamala Harris had a very good week in the latest swing state polls. All gas, no brakes until November 5th!

#New General Election poll – Swing States



Arizona – ? Harris +3

Georgia – ? Tie

N. Carolina – ? Harris +2

Nevada – ? Harris +7

Michigan – ? Harris +3

Pennsylvania – ? Harris +5

Wisconsin – ? Harris +3



Morning Consult (Bloomberg) #C – LV — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) September 26, 2024

#NEW Fox News Georgia Poll:



? Harris 51% (+3)

?Trump 48%



9/20-24 — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) September 26, 2024

Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to stay on top of the hottest stories in LGBTQ+ entertainment, politics, and culture.