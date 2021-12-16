Melania’s new NFT business venture already being called a “scam”

Former First Lady and lover of Christmas Melania Trump has announced she will soon sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs). The first one will be available for the 2021 holiday season.

A statement announcing the new business touts it as a charitable venture, as a portion of the proceeds will be “donated to support children in the foster care community.”

As for how much of the proceeds will go to kids? Anybody’s guess — Trump’s office has not responded to questions about charity specifics.

“I am proud to announce my new NFT endeavor, which embodies my passion for the arts and will support my ongoing commitment to children through my Be Best initiative,” Trump said.

The first must-have offering, which will be available at MelaniaTrump.com and powered by the controversial, right-wing Parler platform, is titled “Melania’s Vision.”

The statement describes it as a “breathtaking watercolor art by Marc-Antoine Coulon, and embodies Mrs. Trump’s cobalt blue eyes, providing the collector with an amulet to inspire.”

And while interested collectors won’t be able to hang their “amulet” on their wall, they can gaze into Melania’s icy blues anytime they want on their laptop. Sounds like a good investment.

Oh, and the digital painting will also come with an audio recording of Trump delivering a “message of hope.”

Given the Trump family’s extensive history of grifts, it’s no surprise that many people are questioning her intentions:

“…portion of proceeds from the sale will be "donated to support children in the foster care community," a statement said. Trump's office didn't respond to ITK's request for comment abt how much of the money will go to charitable efforts.” One word – scam.https://t.co/HIXe9Qv6Ak — Changfucius (@TheChangfucius) December 16, 2021

I'm not saying most #NFTs are scams operated by grifters and money launderers. I'm just saying Melania Trump is launching an #NFT. — Richard Hine (@richardhine) December 16, 2021

Melania Trump announces new grift selling cryptocurrency artwork that gives a 'portion' to needy kids. Administrative costs are not taken into account for this photo. pic.twitter.com/MhNwdvX8Rv — Nita Cosby (@5_2blue) December 16, 2021

Melania Trump has gone into the NFT business. Her first work will be a picture of just her eyes. If you stare at them long enough, the abyss stares back. — Renee Libby ?? (@ReneeAlida) December 16, 2021