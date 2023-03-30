Melania’s only friends “are her family members,” leads increasingly lonely & isolated life at Mar-a-Lago

Melania Trump has almost no friends. At least, according to a new report from People.

“Melania’s friends are her family members,” a unnamed source in Palm Beach tells the gossip magazine. “Many Mar-a-Lago Club members and others know and see Melania. But they aren’t friends. They don’t get together and gab or socialize.”

According to the source, the ex-FLOTUS’s primarily interests are her son, 17-year-old Barron, and her elderly parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, who also live on the 62,500 square foot resort.

“She has always surrounded herself with family,” the source adds. “Barron has always been a first priority in her life. Of course she is worried and concerned about the legal issues but she has not done anything more to protect Barron now than she ever did.”

The source says the four–Melania, Barron, Viktor, and Amalija–“seem to survive pretty well” considering the man who funds their lifestyle, ex-president Donald Trump, is currently ensnared in multiple civil and criminal lawsuits and is the subject of at least two federal investigations that could land him in prison.

“They do what is possible to get past the problems without disrupting their lifestyle,” the source says.

Sounds… kinda sad and lonely, actually.

Another source, identified simply as a “New York socialite”, tells People that Melania has always been something of a loner and an outcast.

“I remember a group of us were chatting and a high-profile gossip columnist was with us who said, ‘Oh, Melania is over there. We should all go talk to her because she is probably going to marry Donald,'” the socialite recalls. “Melania was just one of the girls then, and we all knew her as that. But none of us really knew her then or now.”

All this tracks with how she acted as First Lady–from refusing to move into the White House for six months, to rarely giving interviews, to only engaging with the public when she absolutely had to. She couldn’t have been less interested in the gig.

Oh, and we’ll never forget the time she walked past reporters on that tarmac in Florida on January 20, 2021 and, no longer First Lady, didn’t even bother to stop and wave.

According to another report by People published earlier in the week, Melania couldn’t care less about her husband and what happens to him.

“Melania is leading her own life,” a source said, adding that she and Donald “live separately and do what they want on their own. They don’t spend that much time together.”

“She has her son and other close family members. They are tribe-like and usually stick together. Despite what happens to Donald, she will be fine. She is well taken care of.”

Again, having a social circle of only three immediate family members and an absentee husband sounds rather isolating and sad.

Although we’d imagine Melania knew what she was signing up for when she hooked up with Donald when we he was still married to his second wife, Marla, who hooked up with while he was still married to his first wife, Ivana, who, we just learned this week, was under FBI investigation in the late ’80s and early ’90s.