Melania’s ransacked closet at Mar-a-Lago is becoming almost as infamous as her murdered rose garden

Team Trump will not shut up about FBI agents allegedly ransacking Melania Trump‘s closet last week’s search of Mar-a-Lago.

In addition to seizing boxes and documents, several conservative media outlets have reported that agents also rifled through Melania’s personal belongings.

In a Truth Social post, Trump accused agents of tearing apart his wife’s wardrobe, writing: “….Just learned that agents went through the First Lady’s closets and rummaged through her clothing and personal items. Surprisingly, left area in a relative mess. Wow!”

Keep in mind, this is just Trump (and right wingnuts) making accusations without offering any evidence to support the claim.

During an appearance on Newsmax this week, Trump’s attorney, Christina Bobb, continued to push the suspicious closet-ransacking narrative.

Bobb said that she “wasn’t allowed to observe what they were doing or see really any part of the raid” when the agents went into the ex-FLOTUS’s closet.

“They told me I have no legal standing to be there,” Bobb griped. “Those were the words they gave to me.”

“We argued over whether that was true or not, and I explained to them … it’s better for you to allow me to observe because then I can’t say, ‘They kept me out and wouldn’t let me observe.’”

“I don’t think anybody just takes the word of the FBI anymore,” Bobb added. “But they seem to be OK with that risk.”

Last week, Business Insider reported:

Though it’s not immediately clear if any of Melania Trump’s belongings were among the items seized, any clothing worn for official state events should be turned over to the National Archives after Trump’s term. “For official events of public or historic significance, such as a state visit, the first lady’s clothes may be given as a gift by a designer and accepted on behalf of the US government,” Joanna Rosholm, press secretary to the former first lady Michelle Obama, explained in a 2014 interview with the Associated Press. “They are then stored by the National Archives.”