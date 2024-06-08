While Ricky Martin’s thicc thighs and Jonathan Groff’s Looking backlash comments took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…
SINKING SARAH: Anti-LGBTQ+ Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ extreme “anti-woke” agenda was dealt another blow by a judge just in time for Pride. [Read all about it on Queerty]
OH, MARY! A gay Republican candidate melted down when he figured out that his party is homophobic. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
WE REALLY DON’T CARE: Melania is apparently butt hurt about having to read about her husband’s deplorable behavior with other women, but somehow she stomached him nearly destroying the country during his abysmal one-term presidency.
RAINBOW RON: ‘Memba Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis? Well, his plot to do away with rainbow lights during Pride got thwarted by Florida gays armed with flashlights & it was glorious. [Read all about it on Queerty]
MAGA WANKSTAS: Former rapper 50 Cent raised eyebrows by posing in a photo with Colorado GOP loon Lauren Boebert & then bragging “I don’t have chlamydia”. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
NURSE! The 77-year-old one-term, twice-impeached, four-time indicted, convicted felon ex-president’s latest horrific display has raised further questions about his well-being.
Trump also struggled with foamy saliva during his video. Trump just plowed through it. His campaign chose not to reshoot the video.— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 5, 2024
Foamy saliva can be a sign of health issues. pic.twitter.com/ruErU0631m
BURN BABY, BURN! The GOP’s implosion showed no signs of slowing down after Lara Trump threw even more gasoline on the dumpster fire formerly known as the RNC. [Read all about it on Queerty]
SHOCKER! House Republicans passed a bill banning Pride flags & allowing anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination. However, Biden has threatened to veto it should it make it to his desk. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]
FOUR MORE YEARS! President Joe Biden was as presidential as ever and managed to unify the nation with a powerful speech honoring the heroes of D-Day on the 80th anniversary of the WWII Normandy landings in 1944.
