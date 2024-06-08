While Ricky Martin’s thicc thighs and Jonathan Groff’s Looking backlash comments took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

SINKING SARAH: Anti-LGBTQ+ Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ extreme “anti-woke” agenda was dealt another blow by a judge just in time for Pride. [Read all about it on Queerty]

OH, MARY! A gay Republican candidate melted down when he figured out that his party is homophobic. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

WE REALLY DON’T CARE: Melania is apparently butt hurt about having to read about her husband’s deplorable behavior with other women, but somehow she stomached him nearly destroying the country during his abysmal one-term presidency.

Yes poor Melania. It's no problem that her husband cheats on her with porn stars, and has lengthy extra-marital affairs, but having to read about it is a bridge too far. https://t.co/50B6NbEWGA — Khashoggi’s Ghost ??? (@UROCKlive1) June 7, 2024

RAINBOW RON: ‘Memba Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis? Well, his plot to do away with rainbow lights during Pride got thwarted by Florida gays armed with flashlights & it was glorious. [Read all about it on Queerty]

MAGA WANKSTAS: Former rapper 50 Cent raised eyebrows by posing in a photo with Colorado GOP loon Lauren Boebert & then bragging “I don’t have chlamydia”. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

NURSE! The 77-year-old one-term, twice-impeached, four-time indicted, convicted felon ex-president’s latest horrific display has raised further questions about his well-being.

Trump also struggled with foamy saliva during his video. Trump just plowed through it. His campaign chose not to reshoot the video.



Foamy saliva can be a sign of health issues. pic.twitter.com/ruErU0631m — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 5, 2024

BURN BABY, BURN! The GOP’s implosion showed no signs of slowing down after Lara Trump threw even more gasoline on the dumpster fire formerly known as the RNC. [Read all about it on Queerty]

SHOCKER! House Republicans passed a bill banning Pride flags & allowing anti-LGBTQ+ discrimination. However, Biden has threatened to veto it should it make it to his desk. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

FOUR MORE YEARS! President Joe Biden was as presidential as ever and managed to unify the nation with a powerful speech honoring the heroes of D-Day on the 80th anniversary of the WWII Normandy landings in 1944.

@cspanofficial President Biden on Thursday honored the heroes of D-Day and drew a throughline between the Allies’ fight against tyranny in World War II and the current battles against authoritarianism and isolationism. “In their generation, in their hour of trial, the Allied forces of D-Day did their duty,” he said at the Normandy American Cemetery in France. “Now the question for us is, in our hour of trial, will we do ours?” The president’s remarks came on the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings in 1944, which began the liberation of France and set the stage for the Allied victory in Western Europe. The ceremony was attended by myriad world leaders and dozens of the few remaining veterans of World War II, many of whom making their final trip to Normandy as the sun sets on the Greatest Generation. President Biden lauded the bravery of the thousands of men who stormed the beaches, knowing full well that the “probability of dying was real.” “They knew, beyond any doubt, there are things that are worth fighting and dying for. Freedom is worth it. Democracy is worth it. America is worth it. The world is worth it. Then, now and always,” he said. He spoke about the power of alliances in confronting threats to peace and freedom, noting the significant contributions of the British, Canadian and other Allied nations who participated in the largest seaborne invasion in history. “What the allies did together 80 years ago far surpassed anything that we could have done on our own,” he said. “It was a powerful illustration of how alliances, real alliances, make us stronger — a lesson that I pray we Americans never forget.” The president noted how the countries worked together to rebuild after the war and formed NATO, which he called “the greatest military alliance in the history of the world.” “Isolationism was not the answer 80 years ago, and it’s not the answer today,” he said. Turning to Ukraine’s battle against Russia, the president declared the free world “would not walk away.” “To surrender to bullies, to bow down to dictators, is simply unthinkable. Were we to do that, it means we’d be forgetting what happened here in these hallowed beaches. Make no mistake, we will not bow down. We will not forget.” #dday #dday80 #worldwarii #wwii #normandy #joebiden #cspan ? original sound – C-SPAN

