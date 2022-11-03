Melania’s Twitter page is an absolute mess after she posts about National Adoption Month

Melania Trump to a short break from promoting her Christmas ornament NFTs this week to give a shout out to all the families around the country who have fostered or adopted children.

“November is National Family Caregivers Month & National Adoption Month,” the ex-FLOTUS tweeted. “We honor and give thanks to the many outstanding people who permanently transform the lives of children & families in our great nation and worldwide.”

The post included the hashtags #BeBest and #FosteringTheFuture, which is the name of that fake charity she’s been running out of Mar-a-Lago that claims to help kids who are aging out of foster care.

November is National Family Caregivers Month & National Adoption Month.

We honor and give thanks to the many outstanding people who permanently transform the lives of children & families in our great nation and worldwide. #BeBest #FosteringTheFuture — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) November 1, 2022

First, we do want to give a huge shout out to all the great foster and adoptive parents out there, many of whom are LGBTQ. You guys are awesome!

Per Lifelong Adoptions, a national LGBTQ-friendly adoption service that works to pair children with parents:

Although the 1 million same-sex couple households in the United States make up less than 2% of total coupled households, 21% of same-sex couples with children have adopted children versus less than 3% of opposite-sex couples with children. Same-sex couples are seven times more likely than opposite-sex couples to have adopted children. The number of children living with LGBT parents has risen tremendously, and these numbers will only increase as same-sex adoption and parenting becomes more widely accepted.

Melania applauding these families, however, rings hollow for a few reasons.

First, there’s the infamous $39 “I really don’t care” Zara jacket she wore to visit caged children separated from their families at the U.S. border under husband’s cruel immigration policies that she’ll never live down.

Then there’s the fact that she belongs to a political party that largely opposes same-sex adoption and believes faith-based adoption agencies should be legally allowed to discriminate against LGBTQ people.

The Republican Party’s official platform states:

We pledge to defend the religious beliefs and rights of conscience of all Americans and to safeguard religious institutions against government control. We endorse the First Amendment Defense Act, Republican legislation in the House and Senate which will bar government discrimination against individuals and businesses for acting on the belief that marriage is the union of one man and one woman. This Act would protect the non-profit tax status of faith-based adoption agencies, the accreditation of religious educational institutions, the grants and contracts of faith-based charities and small businesses, and the licensing of religious professions — all of which are under assault by elements of the Democratic Party. We encourage every state to pass similar legislation. We likewise endorse the efforts of Republican state legislators and governors who have defied intimidation from corporations and the media in defending religious liberty.

Here’s how folx have responded to Melania’s messy tweet…

The children separated from their parents at the border thank you for all your help — Luke J (@lukej215) November 1, 2022

Is this a plug for your unregistered charity? Grifter gonna grift. — Zaza Chilvers (@ZazaChilvers) November 1, 2022

You can stop pretending to care about anyone but yourself. — Shawn (@spfarrelltweets) November 1, 2022

And now for a Christmas duet..pic.twitter.com/z4YdfSu9NZ — MrBazza 🎬 (@MrBazza) November 1, 2022

You and your family have permanently transformed our lives in devastating ways. — M.E. Brown 🇺🇸 (@Botanicalsrock) November 2, 2022

They way you and your husband “permanently transformed” the lives of refugee children while you occupied the White House was inhuman and criminal. But that’s all you know how to do. — Dr. Charles back from Exile 🇺🇸 (@ergoking) November 1, 2022

I gave a child up for adoption when I was 18 years old and I don’t want or need your thanks for doing so! — Leslie McKee 🇺🇦💛💙🌻🙏 (@lm9382) November 1, 2022

Best at fostering hate & grifting! — Kelly Lyons (@kellyjokelly65) November 1, 2022

National adoption day worked out well for Eric Busey. pic.twitter.com/f28QXwDFEX — Meidas Rick 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦 (@RandallUhrig) November 1, 2022

For more info on becoming a foster or adoptive parent, go HERE.

