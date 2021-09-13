Melania’s week is off to a very crappy start and it’s only Monday

Melania Trump has responded to her former chief of staff writing a tell-all book about her and–surprise!–she’s pissed. Like, really pissed.

Last week, it was reported that Stephanie Grisham had written a “top-secret memoir” about her four years working in the East Wing. Now, Politico has gotten its hands on an advanced copy and has published a few spoilers. And we can sorta understand why Melania is having a minor meltdown.

In I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House, Grisham writes about the January 6 insurrection. She reveals that she texted Melania at 1:25 p.m. that afternoon, alerting her that things had turned violent at the Capitol and urging her to issue a response.

“Do you want to tweet that peaceful protests are the right of every American, but there is no place for lawlessness and violence?” Grisham texted. One minute later, Melania, who was busy prepping for a photo shoot of a White House rug, texted back: “No.”

Hours later, Grisham, who first joined the Trump campaign in 2015, handed in her resignation.

It wasn’t until nearly a week later that Melania finally broke her silence on the deadly insurrection in a statement posted to the White House website.

“I find it shameful that surrounding these tragic events there has been salacious gossip, unwarranted personal attacks, and false misleading accusations on me–from people who are looking to be relevant and have an agenda,” she wrote.

In the book, Grisham also compares Melania to Marie Antoinette, describing her as “the doomed French queen. Dismissive. Defeated. Detached.”

Oh, and as for refusing to meet with Dr. Jill Biden during the transition for tea and tour of the White House, Grisham says that Melania wouldn’t do it because, like her husband, she believed “something bad happened” and the election had been rigged. Grisham claims she tried to explain that there was no conspiracy to unfairly oust her husband from office, but Melania refused to believe her.

Over the weekend, Melania’s camp issued a strongly-worded statement about the book, accusing Grisham of being bad at her job, disloyal, unprofessional, and greedy. It read:

The intent behind this book is obvious. It is an attempt to redeem herself after a poor performance as press secretary, failed personal relationships, and unprofessional behavior in the White House. Through mistruth and betrayal, she seeks to gain relevance and money at the expense of Mrs. Trump.

Politico notes that Melania’s mention of “failed personal relationships” is likely a jab at Grisham’s romantic relationship with former Trump aide Max Miller, which allegedly “ended when he pushed her against a wall and slapped her in the face in his Washington apartment after she accused him of cheating on her.” Miller has denied the accusations.

Grisham’s book is scheduled to be released on October 5.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.