Memers are coming hard for Brett Kavanaugh, who likes beer, for his antigay dissent

The Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling yesterday that declared “An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender violates Title VII.”

To the surprise of almost, well, everyone, the 6-3 opinion was penned by Neil Gorsuch, the conservative justice appointed by Donald Trump. Gorsuch was joined by Justices Kagan, Sotomayor, Ginsburg, and Roberts.

Justices Thomas, Alito, and Kavanaugh all dissented.

Yesterday, Kavanaugh, who likes beer and who famously refused to say whether he supported same-sex marriage during his confirmation hearing in 2018, was targeted with some pretty harsh criticisms on Twitter.

Turns out, that was just the beginning. Because then came the memes…

