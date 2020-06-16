Memers are coming hard for Brett Kavanaugh, who likes beer, for his antigay dissent

The Supreme Court issued a landmark ruling yesterday that declared “An employer who fires an individual merely for being gay or transgender violates Title VII.”
To the surprise of almost, well, everyone, the 6-3 opinion was penned by Neil Gorsuch, the conservative justice appointed by Donald Trump. Gorsuch was joined by Justices Kagan, Sotomayor, Ginsburg, and Roberts.
Justices Thomas, Alito, and Kavanaugh all dissented.
Yesterday, Kavanaugh, who likes beer and who famously refused to say whether he supported same-sex marriage during his confirmation hearing in 2018, was targeted with some pretty harsh criticisms on Twitter.
Hey Brett Kavanaugh – fuck you.
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) June 15, 2020
Brett Kavanaugh is a piece of shit.
— A-thony CAB-tano (@theneedledrop) June 15, 2020
Brett Kavanaugh might me the only person who consistently lives up to my expectations. #garbage
— Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) June 15, 2020
Turns out, that was just the beginning. Because then came the memes…
It's hard to believe in 2020 that LGBTQ rights are even a question. Awful SCOTUS justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh voted to take the nation back to the dark ages of LGBTQ discrimination. Surprisingly, thank you Neil Gorsuch and John Roberts. And we love you Sonia Sotomayor, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer and Elena Kagan.
I'm a comedian posting 3+ Jokes a Day.
Happy about the supreme courts decision no thanks to this piece of shit! Haven't used the account for a second but also, black lives matter, defund the police, invest in communities, and arrest the fucking cops who killed Breonna Taylor, and protect trans people, especially trans women of color
4 Comments
Cam
Kavanaugh is such a bigot that he tried to purposely misread printed words so he had an excuse to attack LGBT people. That is who Trump wanted and who Republicans voted for.
Mister P
Don’t they ever ask themselves if it sounds weird to be for discrimination?
Chrisk
Especially for Thomas. Talk about absolutely no sense of history.
MikeM
Justice Breyer also voted with the majority.