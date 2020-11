These memes of how people felt on Election Day in 2016 compared to 2020 are deeply relatable

How’s it going?

Freaking out?

We thought this roundup of memes people have been sharing that compare how they felt on Election Day in 2016 versus how they feel on Election Day in 2020 might make you feel better. Or at least distract you for a minute…

Here ya go…

Me voting Me voting

in 2016 in 2020 pic.twitter.com/kzYmSynFMN — Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) November 3, 2020

voting in 2016 voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/BUWJW5CnbN — keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) November 3, 2020

Voting in 2016 Voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/Tc1q7wUlA3 — Gennefer VOTE BIDEN Gross (@Gennefer) November 3, 2020

voting in 2016 voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/IagnDV6DtF — Nando (@NandovMovies) November 3, 2020

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/EP2xEcCdnJ — Matt Kline (@Matt_Kline25) November 3, 2020

Voting in 2016 vs. voting in 2020: pic.twitter.com/JfxzhUDX7n — Katie Scully (@sparrowlab) November 3, 2020

me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/7XfSGlC5OE — John Cole (@Johngcole) November 3, 2020

Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/khdjxTCI4Y — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) November 3, 2020

Me voting in 2016 vs 2020 #Election2020 pic.twitter.com/1vj4qiVyKJ — Robin voted 🗳 (@RobinSpearsus) November 3, 2020

voting in 2016 voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/n8YdOxPzlU — chase (@cfree94) November 3, 2020

Me voting in 2016 Me voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/6MKuHLYGfZ — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 3, 2020

Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2020. #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/Q69skhREE2 — Jill Gottlieb Weiner (@jillg5) November 3, 2020

Voting in 2016 voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/cxxlPDcrgr — Alma (@hey_alma) November 3, 2020

Me voting in 2016 vs 2020. pic.twitter.com/KXe0XSgIIM — Megan Basham (@megbasham) November 3, 2020

Related: Ivanka is having an ALL CAPS freakout on Twitter, please send help