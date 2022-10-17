More mess at Truth Social as senior VP tattles on Melania and a sketchy demand made at a coffee shop

Sh*t is going down at Truth Social… again.

Will Wilkerson, one of the very first people tapped to work for Trump Media & Technology Group after Donald Trump left the White House, says the ex-president demanded company execs fork over their shares of the right-wing propaganda social media platform to Melania Trump, The Washington Post reports.

According to 38-year-old Wilkerson, Trump called co-founder Andy Litinsky in a Florida coffee shop last October to make the outrageous demand. The shares he was seeking for Melania were were worth millions of dollars, and Trump made the request despite already owning 90% of the company.

“They were taking equity away from hard-working individuals,” Wilkerson says.

Litinsky, a former contestant on The Apprentice, refused, telling the ex-president that “the gift would have meant a huge tax bill he couldn’t pay.” But, Wilkerson says, “Trump didn’t care. He said, ‘Do whatever you need to do.'”

Five months later, Litinsky was removed from the company’s board in a move that Wilkerson describes as payback for not doing what Trump wanted. He shared an email with The Washington Post allegedly sent to him from Litinsky in which Litinsky claimed Trump was “retaliating against me” and threatening to “’blow up the company’ if his demands are not met.”

Wilkerson was fired from his job as a senior vice president of operations at Truth Social last Thursday, after speaking to the newspaper.

But the drama doesn’t end there.

In August, Wilkerson filed a whistleblower complaint with the Securities and Exchange Commission, accusing Trump Media & Technology Group of committing securities violations.

Per The Washington Post:

The complaint, drafted by Wilkerson’s attorneys, alleges that the company’s bid to raise money via an investment vehicle known as a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, relied on “fraudulent misrepresentations … in violation of federal securities laws.”

Donald Trump… accused of… fraudulent misrepresentations?! We don’t believe it for a second!

Actually, we do.

Last month, New York state attorney general Letitia James filed a 222-page civil fraud lawsuit against the Trump Organization, accusing the company of “grossly” inflating the ex-president’s net worth by billions of dollars and giving false and misleading financial statements to lenders.

And last week, James asked the court to appoint an independent monitor to keep an eye on the Trump Org’s financial dealings, as well as to bar the company from offloading any more assets, as the case works its way through the judicial court system.

Over the weekend, Trump’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, made additional accusations of dishonesty against the ex-president by predicting he won’t run for president in 2024 because it would “destroy the great grift.”

According to Bloomberg News, Trump raised $24 million in the third quarter of 2022, a 41% increase since the second quarter, simply by teasing the idea of a future run for office. Speaking to MSNBC’s Ali Velsh, Cohen said, “If he runs, all the money would then have to go into a campaign fund.”

He continued, “It’s a slush fund. He can buy himself a new airplane, or he can use the money to fix his old airplane right now.”