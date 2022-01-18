hot mess?

‘How I Met Your Father’ just dropped on Hulu and Twitter has thoughts

By
How I Met Your Father

Hulu just released the first two episodes of How I Met Your Father, a Hillary Duff-led sitcom spinoff of the CBS hit How I Met Your Mother, and if Twitter offers any indication, reactions to the show are mixed at best.

How I Met Your Father arrives after years of development woes. The series, originally titled How I Met Your Dad was first set up back in 2014 with CBS, the network that originally aired How I Met Your Mother. CBS eventually passed on the pilot episode, though series creators, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, were not deterred by the rejection. Two other attempts to launch the show followed before Hulu finally gave the green light in early 2021.

And now, here we are.

The incarnation of the show features longtime LGBTQ-ally Duff, along with Kim Cattrall, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, and Suraj Sharma. It follows a group of young upstarts trying to make a life for themselves in New York City.

The show debuted on January 18 to negative reviews from critics. Viewers on Twitter have thoughts of their own.

Here’s what people are saying…

Regardless of the quality of the show, we will still always love Hillary Duff. Hey, while you’re here, re-live the iconic “That’s So Gay” PSA she did back in 2008…