‘How I Met Your Father’ just dropped on Hulu and Twitter has thoughts

Hulu just released the first two episodes of How I Met Your Father, a Hillary Duff-led sitcom spinoff of the CBS hit How I Met Your Mother, and if Twitter offers any indication, reactions to the show are mixed at best.

How I Met Your Father arrives after years of development woes. The series, originally titled How I Met Your Dad was first set up back in 2014 with CBS, the network that originally aired How I Met Your Mother. CBS eventually passed on the pilot episode, though series creators, Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, were not deterred by the rejection. Two other attempts to launch the show followed before Hulu finally gave the green light in early 2021.

And now, here we are.

The incarnation of the show features longtime LGBTQ-ally Duff, along with Kim Cattrall, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, and Suraj Sharma. It follows a group of young upstarts trying to make a life for themselves in New York City.

The show debuted on January 18 to negative reviews from critics. Viewers on Twitter have thoughts of their own.

Here’s what people are saying…

Yes I’m watching How I Met Your Father yes it’s the worst show I’ve ever seen yes I will continue watching it until it’s inevitably cancelled — holly jolly xmas (@hollywouldbe___) January 18, 2022

We're all just accepting How I Met Your Father as the Lizzie McGuire reboot, right? pic.twitter.com/uwn9YZmjA4 — CeeJay. (@ceejayperiod) January 12, 2022

?SPOILER FOR HOW I MET YOUR FATHER FIRST EPISODE? Okay I like How I Met Your Father so far! I like the twist in the first episode where they basically tell you one of the 4 guys she meets that night is the father, but you don’t know which one. #HIMYF #HowIMetYourFather — R (@itspaigestitle) January 18, 2022

Fascinated by the Hilary Duff How I Met Your Father which seems to take place simultaneously in 2022 (according to dialogue) and 2012 (according to tone) — Jackson McHenry (@McHenryJD) January 18, 2022

I absolutely love how I met your mother but wtf is this how I met your father shit?? Who asked for this??? — Hot Mess (@highassaries) January 18, 2022

The reviewers for How I met Your father were lying so bad . The show is so good ? — katy (@speliviaxd) January 18, 2022

Just saw How I met your Father, wish the writers never met the producers. — S. (@Frenkenbauer21) January 18, 2022

How I met your Father was much better than I was expecting I’m intrigued ? — Baba Voss (@DerekPotts63) January 18, 2022

Wow. How I met your father has got to be the worst tv show to come out in a long time. Oof. — Alex (@whoa_its_alex) January 18, 2022

Just watch the first two episodes of How I Met Your Father and to be very honest it wasn’t bad at all. I didn’t expect much from if but It was actually pretty good and very funny and omg there references!! I’d suggest all the HIMYM fans to watch it? #HIMYF pic.twitter.com/0LgsvAlF9f — Manya(Taylor’s Version)? (@manyasparkles) January 18, 2022

Regardless of the quality of the show, we will still always love Hillary Duff.