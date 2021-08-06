Mexican singer addresses gay rumors after uploading NSFW mirror selfie to Instagram

Ricardo Yocupicio is the vocalist for the popular Mexican band Banda El Recodo as well as a contestant from The Voice Mexico.

A few weeks ago, he shared a revealing photo of himself with his 212K followers on Instagram that caused quite a stir.

The NSFW image, which was not dissimilar to the kind of photo one might find on, say, Grindr, was captioned: “I’ve barely been 2 months old and what a dog my arms are marked. Have you heard our new single ‘What are your words?’ It is Available on all Digital platforms.”

The pic is a little too risqué for us to post here (whomp, whomp), but here are a few other ones from the singer’s Instagram page…

Though 27-year-old Yocupicio claims he only intended to show off the results of his new gym routine and promote his latest single, that’s not what anyone else seemed to want to talk about.

“This isn’t PornHub,” one person commented. “It’s Instagram. Behave.”

“This and more… on OnlyFans!” another joked.

“What a beautiful moon,” someone else commented.

Then people began wondering if Yocupicio might be gay. Because, evidently, only gay men take pictures of their butts in the mirror or something.

Now, Yocupicio is clarifying things. Speaking to the daytime talk show First Hand, he explained, “It is an artistic photo. I was doing a bodybuilding pose because I have been going to the gym for months.”

As for his sexuality, Yocupicio said, “I’m heterosexual.” But he added that he’s flattered by people thinking otherwise. He also said it doesn’t bother him that most of the people who responded to the pic were guys.

We’re so glad this has been settled.

Now, how about a few more pics from his Instagram page?