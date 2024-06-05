Jhonny Caz is a member of the acclaimed regional Mexican music band Grupo Firme.

Grupo Firme has released a string of singles including “Pídeme”, “El Roto” and “Juro Por Dios,” and in 2021 won a Latin Grammy for Best Banda Album for Nos divertimos logrando lo impossible.

That same year, the band was performing at New York’s Madison Square Garden when their show was interrupted by a surprise engagement.

Caz, who came out as gay in 2020, was shocked to find himself in the middle of a proposal when his boyfriend, Jonathan Bencomo, got down on one knee and popped the question right on stage.

After initially planning to wed in 2022, the engaged duo had to postpone the nuptials due to the band’s busy schedule.

The pair have been sharing images of their romance ever since and have kept fans wondering when they would actually walk down the aisle.

While Bencomo is not a pop superstar, he’s been racking up likes and follows on his own too.

The 32-year-old, who holds an MBA, is in an influencer who loves to shares images from his travels attending concerts, working out and showing off his fierce fits.

He’s also no stranger to flaunting his ripped physique and in 2022 entered a bodybuilding contest to resounding success.

After rumors surfaced last year that the pair were calling off their wedding, Caz has now chimed in with some joyous news.

Apparently, the duo secretly tied the knot in recent months and just hadn’t shared it with the public …until now.

“The only thing missing is the party, that’s what we haven’t had the chance to do, but everything else is going great,” Caz said in an interview, per the Mexican outlet SoyGrupero. “I’m happily married. I’m living things now that I never imagined living.”

Introducing Mr. and Mr. Bencomo-Caz.

On top of being in a loving relationship, Caz is helping bring much-needed gay visibility to the Latin music community.

While Ricky Martin and RBD’s Christian Chavez have blazed a path coming out more than a decade ago, hopefully seeing the new generation of stars like Caz leading happy, successful lives with support from their rabid fans will embolden even more Spanish-language artists to live their truth openly.

Check out Grupo Firme’s latest music video “El Beneficio De La Duda” below and then scroll for more great photos of loved up husbands Caz and Bencomo.

