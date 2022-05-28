Miami Beach Police rolled out a Pride-themed squad car. It didn’t go over well.

The police department in Miami Beach, Florida, covered one of its cars in stripes from the LGBTQ Progress flag and rolled it through the Miami Beach Pride Parade last month, as the department’s Instagram account proudly proclaimed at the time.
Comments on that Instagram post reeked of homophobia, as you might expect, with people saying the Pride-themed police car was “too much” or “a waste of taxpayers’ money.” (Someone else called for a “straight people parade,” as if that’s not every other day of the year.)
But on Reddit’s r/lgbt forum, a photo of the car sparked a different backlash, considering the “Don’t Say Gay” law Florida just passed.
“Surprised this is allowed in Florida,” one commenter said of the MBPD’s rainbow-hued police car.
“Feels extra performative because of that,” another person replied. “Actions speak multitudes louder [than] the pride flags.”
A third person wrote, “Short-circuit the state’s legislature when you call in a ‘don’t say gay’ alert on the police.”
View this post on Instagram
Related: New study reveals police stop LGBTQ people at a much higher rate
Other people, meanwhile, noted the torturous history of LGBTQ populations’ interactions with law enforcement. “The first Pride was an anti-cop riot,” one commenter wrote.
“Came to say this exactly,” another person said. “The police have never been on our side. This is empty performative gesturing.”
“And cops will be the ones to act if/when more anti-LGBT legislation is enacted at the rate it’s going,” a third person chimed in. “Cops are not our friends. Rainbow patrol cars while arresting gender-affirming parents for child abuse.”
Related: Police chief suspended after linking gay cop’s COVID-19 death to his sexuality
Another Reddit user cited the “consistent statistics of U.S. police violence and sexual abuse against trans people,” while someone else said the sheriff of their hometown made a public statement “that if he ever saw a trans person in a bathroom, he’d ‘beat them so bad their mother wouldn’t recognize them in the hospital.’”
And someone else speculated that the department might be using the car as “a joke, a hazing device, and an informal disciplinary tool.”
“I hope I’m wrong,” that Reddit user added, “but I’ve known too many officers to not have this bias.”
2 Comments
Ronbo
Undocumented claims of “consistent statistics of U.S. police violence and sexual abuse against trans people,” covers up the FACT that trans people are victims of violence at the same rate of women.
Everyone can be the victim of police violence, let’s stop with the ‘we are the biggest victim’ bullshit. It creates the philosophy that trans people are unable to overcome this or that or the other. It’s also disrespectful to women – because there are WAYYYY more women than trans individuals which means WAYYYY more violence.
Trans people are the toughest, most outspoken, most verbal group I’ve ever ran across, Can we stop trying to paint them as only victims of violence? Just the opposite is true. If comedy shows are an indicator, extremist trans people (and their enablers) start fighting at the drop of a pronoun.
It’s only a joke – funny because it’s true. Join us in finding humor in humanity and being inclusive of trans individuals. It’s as if these people have never been to an actual drag show! Trust me, Drag Race is only a mere shadow of the real thing. You don’t know fun until you’ve been grilled properly.
Chrisk
The fact that people are referencing the “don’t say gay bill” is more proof that it’s scope was far more then just little kids in kindergarden.