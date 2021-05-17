Miami drag bar viciously harassed following QAnon Tumper’s rant

A good-natured drag show at a Miami gay bar became a lightning rod for hate speech following an online rant by former Georgia Congressional candidate, QAnon supporter and Trump pardonee Angela Stanton-King.

Stanton-King attended a drag show at The Palace on Miami’s South Beach in late April. Stanton-King posted a video to Instagram April 17 expressing her disgust over two children taking part in a drag act at the bar.

“Why in the hell have these people got these little bitty-*ss kids at this f*cking drag show?” she rants in the video. “Look at this f*cking bullsh*t…They’re picking f*cking money up off the floor like they’re f*cking strippers and sh*t.”

Stanton-King complains to a Palace employee in the same video, saying “I feel offended and disrespected by being a survivor of sexual abuse.”

The video post went viral on Instagram and Twitter, prompting other homophobes to jump in and attack The Palace as well. Thomas Donall, the owner of the Palace, told local news station Channel 10 that employees of The Palace have had to endure homophobic attacks since Stanton-King posted her rant.

“It was all innocent fun for the girls,” Donall said. “I mean they were posing with a Madonna show.” He added that one comment on Instagram stood out ahead of the others. “I hope y’all end up like Pulse,” it read, referring to the notorious attack on the Orlando gay bar Pulse in 2016. The massacre killed 49 people.

“It’s really difficult for us and heart-wrenching,” Donall added. “I mean it just makes me… really sick to my stomach.”

Angela Stanton-King has a history of attacks on the LGBTQ community, including her own transgender daughter, with whom she appeared on the talk show Dr. Phil. She has also compared being queer to pedophilia. We have to wonder why she would even go to a drag show in the first place.

Stanton-King has a long history of spreading disinformation, including QAnon conspiracy theories. She also boasts a criminal record. In 2004, she was convicted of federal conspiracy charges related to a car theft ring.

Donald Trump pardoned her in 2020 after learning of her support for his re-election.