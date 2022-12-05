Michael Cimino’s latest pantsless TikTok might as well be in 3D

Love, Victor star Michael Cimino had a surprise for fans this weekend on social media — and while it wasn’t a present, it surely came in a nicely wrapped package.
The Love, Simon spinoff series came to a close earlier this year, but fans have still been receiving their weekly dose of Cimino spice through his socials. It’s mostly been eye-catching photoshoots and flirty exchanges with his male co-stars, like bromances with Anthony Keyvan and Mason Gooding.
Now, his latest offering from TikTok is giving fans a fuller, more well-defined look at his day-to-day.
You may want to back away from the screen a bit:
@itsmichaelciminoHaha I got you I bet♬ original sound – Michael Cimino
Cimino has had a full hot girl year of cranking up his thirst-garnering activity in front of the camera. His leading Love, Victor character got up to a lot in the show’s final season, including plenty of heavy make-out sessions with American Horror Stories star Nico Greetham.
He also had a fun role in the Rebel Wilson-led comedy Senior Year as Lance, a member of the popular crowd who had no problem manspreading in a skirt while commando.
And he’s definitely been feeling his Insta-oats lately, feeding the fans with post after post.
Some have been pretty tame, like this recent peach-packed room renovation vid:
But mostly, he’s just been wonderful to look at:
For an extra look at what the star has been up to, check out his latest vibe of a music video, “i’m somewhere out there”:
22 Comments
Mostlikelytobedownvoted
QUEERTY on Sunday: “What’s with gay men’s need for nudes?”
QUEERTY on Monday: “LOOOk!!!!!! A hint of penis on some random actor’s underwear post on insta!, oh my god guys please stop and stare!!!!!!!!! Please guys we beg you STARE!!!!!!!!”
You guys are exhausting.
abfab
on Tuesday ”OMG he has a penis!”
DarkZephyr
What are you, some kind of a prude?
Steve
Agreed. My AFAIKS (as far as I know straight) father taught me when I was DKIWGY (didn’t know I was gay yet) kid between ages 8-12 these three axioms of love life that I think apply well no matter what:
(A) Clothes on eyes up, you want there to be surprises in life.
(B) Pay attention to this one in the context of (A). Reality is, you are going to spend the majority of your life wearing clothes, if you are not most attracted to and in love with a person’s face, it is not recommend that you go further.
(C) Pay attention to this one in the contexts of (A) and (B). Reality is, you are going to spend the majority of your life with your partner too busy with the normal routines of life to be able to pay as much attention as you think to their body or their face, therefore if your personalities don’t mesh and you don’t really love the person behind the face, it is not recommended that you go further.
Bengali
You know what to expect on this page but here you area again complaining about it. Gay men like to look at hot men. Get used to it. It’s been a thing for thousands of years.
If you want to be concerned about something perhaps be concerned about the irregular shape and bordered very dark mole on this gorgeous man’s face. Makes so much more sense for him to have it removed now so it can heal (it won’t even leave a mark). Dermatologists can remove it, biopsy it and make sure there’s no evidence of where it used to be. If it turns into skin cancer later in his life it’s a much bigger deal to remove it. That’s why now is the time.
SUPREME
so what’s wrong with looking at what you find attractive? if it’s showing, i’m looking. thanks, Queerty for giving me something to look at.
barryaksarben
hate to break it to you STEVE but not every guy wants to marry every pretty face My roomie looks. ONLY at the crotch first while I do look at the face but always want to see the ass I also strangely notice the feet but only in context of what they are wearing on their feet which tells you alot about somneobne When I have fallen in love it was the face but when young was not looking to be married but wanted SEX without commitment so sometimes the face was the last consideration
Fname Optional Lname
abfab – lol…. I howled!
analive
CurtisIsTheOne
On Wednesday, it’s “OMG. That guy MIGHT have a PENIS! “
skeldare
Why couldn’t he have been this hot on Love Victor?
Joshooeerr
Love, Victor was “wholesome”. Now Cimino seems to have realised that if he wants a career he needs some actual sex appeal. Unfortunately, cute as he is, he’s not much of an actor.
abfab
How much should I pay someone to assemble a bed?
A professional furniture assembly service will charge anywhere from $70 to $160 to assemble the average bed. The more complex the furniture, the higher the cost. For example, a canopy bed can cost $90 to $160 to put together, while a bunk bed may cost more than $160.
___if all else fails he could fall back on this and charge 5x more providing he wear those hot pants.
SDR94103
Hot
scotty
all i want for xmas is michael cimino on my face
cc423
Enjoy it while it lasts kid…
Mack
For some people looks lasts. My ex when we were in our mid- 20’s always got asked for ID. He was older than me by a couple of years. Last year I saw a picture of him and he looked like he was in his mid-40’s-he’s 78.
Bengali
Claytonisahobo
He’s young, he’s cute and he’s got a great body. if I looked like that I would be doing the same thing. I bet he fluffed a bit in the video however but I’m not mad at it.
missuniverse
He looks hotter than ever.
Love his long hair !
MSM
I always feel sorry for hot looking guys, with hot looking bodies, and the rest. They have so much to live up to. snark.
Fname Optional Lname
As Bianca says – “Beauty fades …”