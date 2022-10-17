Michael Cohen explains why Trump won’t run in 2024

Michael Cohen, a former personal lawyer to Donald Trump, has set out why he believes Trump won’t run again in 2024. Cohen says it would “destroy the great grift”.

Since leaving office, Donald Trump has repeatedly messaged his supporters and begged for donations to fight his various legal woes or support his bid to fight “the great lie”.

Once someone announces they are running for office, any money they raise through campaigning or political action committees (PAC) becomes subject to rigorous protocols. In short, it should only be used for campaigning purposes. At the moment, as he’s not a candidate, Trump can spend almost all the money raised however he likes.

Talking to MSNBC’s Ali Velsh, Cohen said, “It would destroy the great grift. If he runs, all the money would then have to go into a campaign fund. People would have to start expressing who they are, and it becomes listed. They don’t want that any more than he wants that.”

He continued, “It’s a slush fund. He can buy himself a new airplane, or he can use the money to fix his old airplane right now.”

Cohen was formerly a Trump acolyte. However, he ended up serving a three-year jail sentence for campaign finance violations committed while working for Trump, and for lying to Congress. He has since become sharply critical of Trump.

Cohen has previously called Trump’s constant teasing about running again a bluff.

He told Insider recently, “His insatiable need for attention is one reason he continues to flaunt this disingenuous 2024 run. The other is he’s making more money doing that than anything he has ever done before.”

Cohen is doing the media rounds to promote his new book, Revenge: How Donald Trump Weaponized the US Department of Justice Against His Critics. On Friday, he appeared on NBC News to talk about the subpoena Trump received from the January 6 committee.

He was asked why more of those closely aligned with Donald Trump didn’t speak out against him.

“It’s because we’re stupid. For some reason, we fell into the cult of Donald J. Trump,” Cohen said.

“There’s a lot of excitement. There’s a lot of energy around it. When he needs something from you, he makes you feel as though you are the single most important person in the world. And that only you are capable of doing something.”

However, he had a warning for those who continue to back Trump and support him in his more outlandish claims.

“I know the game that you’re playing, and it’s not going to work out for you,” Cohen said. “The same way it didn’t work out for me. You can’t run this playbook, especially against me because I wrote it.”

According to a report on Bloomberg News yesterday, Donald Trump raised $24million in the third quarter. This was a 41% increase on the second quarter, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission.

However, Trump also claims to have spent $22million on fundraising appeals (SMS messages, adverts, etc). This means he spent 91 cents for every dollar raised.

Paul Ryan suggests Trump will be unelectable by 2024

Cohen’s assertion that Trump won’t run in 2024 follow similar comments from former Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.)

“I think Trump’s unelectability will be palpable by then,” Ryan said in an interview with CEO advisory firm Teneo last week. Ryan is the vice chairman of Teneo.

“We all know that he will lose. … We all know that he is so much more likely to lose the White House than anybody else running for president on our side of the aisle, so why would we want to go with that?

“The only reason he stays where he is is because everybody’s afraid of him. They’re afraid of him going after them, hurting their own ambition. But as soon as you get the herd mentality going, it’s unstoppable.”