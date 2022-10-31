Michael Henry, Sherry Vine, Haaz Sleiman, The Old Gays & more get out the VOTE!

Why should you vote in the midterm elections? We asked members of the LGBTQ community, and the team at Queerty, LGBTQ Nation, GayCities, and Into, why they think it’s crucial you get to the polls and make your voices heard on November 8th.

Watch.

The video features Michael Henry, Jeff Hiller, Onyx, Coach Blossom C. Brown, Jordy, Vanessa Parish, Samantha Barbera, Nick Adams, Adam Salandra, Kelly Hrebenar, Rachel Paulson, Alaska, Bryan Batt, Mario Diaz, Sherry Vine, Briana Venskus-Vasquez, Alex Liu, Kevin Zak, Jack Plotnick, John Halbach, Kit Williamson, Mike Gauyo, Henry Giardina, Mike Balaban, Tim Murray, Amy Schneider, Dr. Eric Cervini, Christian Weismann, Stacey Stevenson, Rose Montoya, Haaz Sleiman, Cameron Scheetz, James Bland, Abdi Nazemian, Victor Jackson, Verton Banks, Nathan Lee Graham, Joshua Mackey, Sean The Star Emperor, The Old Gays, Alex Berg, Murray Bartlett, Julian Burzynski, Jackie Beat, Daniel Frenzese, Doug Locke, Margaret Cho, and Coco Peru.

P.S. Don’t know where your polling place is located? Find out HERE.