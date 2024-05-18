This week NFL kicker Harrison Butker ruined his career, Angelica Ross shined as a tech trailblazer, and Bad Bunny embraced a mystery man. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Lil Nas X wore fur.

Luke Evans took a hike.

Clayton Paterson pumped up.

Mehcad Brooks stayed in Bali.

Miles Bugby played singles.

Vinny had a seat.

Manu Rios played piano.

Gustavo Correa got some sun.

Tom Daley prepared for Paris.

Sasha Sid picked some fruit.

Jamir Ellison showed off.

Michael Yerger got lost in the woods.

Paulo André broke a sweat.

Taylor Stilson stood in the shallow end.

Andrés Camilo waited.

Joel Wieneke found himself.

Elliott Norris rolled out of bed.

James Kennedy enjoyed the pool.

Caleb Marshall nixed the tan lines.

Joako Fábrega showed pit.

And Chad Spodick went to the pool.

Related*

Don't forget to share:

Help make sure LGBTQ+ stories are being told...

We can't rely on mainstream media to tell our stories. That's why we don't lock Queerty articles behind a paywall. Will you support our mission with a contribution today?

Once Monthly Annually

Cancel anytime · Proudly LGBTQ+ owned and operated