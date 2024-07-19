Summer continues to deliver banger after banger from our favorite LGBTQ+ artists. Never has the scene been so saturated with such a wide-range of talent, and this week in new queer music releases proves just that. Whether it’s euphoric dance-pop, bold solo debuts or a heartfelt ballad, today’s roundup of bops have got it all.

All this and more in this week’s edition of Bop After Bop…

“NECK” by Adam Lambert

Pride is far from over as far as queer pop legend Adam Lambert is concerned. With his new AFTERS EP, out today, he’s keeping the party going well into the summer and reminding everyone why he is the OG. On “NECK,” Lambert dives head-first into trance-induced dance-pop euphoria, crafting a track so satisfying and alluring that it compels listeners to lose themselves in its relentless beat. With a potent blend of primal desire, “NECK” captures the liberating spirit of the EP and proves that the queer music scene is thriving with Lambert’s bold return.

“Angel of my Dreams” by Jade

As the last member of the British girl group Little Mix to make a solo debut, Jade has crash-landed like a true fallen angel onto the pop music scene with “Angel of my Dreams.” This single, both sonically and visually, may seem like a “fall from grace” with its brash twists and turns. However, with its bold lyrical prowess and in-your-face production, it finds this artist finally spreading her “wings” (pun intended) after circling all corners of the music industry for over a decade. In “Angel of My Dreams,” Jade navigates a whirlwind of tempos and melodies, reflecting her tumultuous love/hate relationship with the pop industry. Having long been a fierce ally and avid lover of drag culture, Jade has infused the accompanying music video with an extravagant camp-pop flair. By blending raw honesty with the flashy, polished pop spectacle that true pop fans crave, Jade may have just debuted, but she’s already claimed her status as a rising pop icon.

“SAHARA” by La Cruz

La Cruz turns up the heat with his latest single, “Sahara.” The Venezuelan reggaeton star delivers a scorching track and a provocative music video that will keep pulses racing the rest of the summer. As his debut release with Warner Music Latina, “Sahara” dives into steamy desire with lyrics and melodies that reflect the fiery intensity of the desert. The music video, featuring a troupe of shirtless male dancers alongside La Cruz’s slick choreography,perfectly amplifies the track’s sultry vibes. With an irresistible rhythm and unabashed queer energy, “Sahara” is yet another track cementing La Cruz’s status as a trailblazer in reggaeton.

“Rather Be Lonely” by David Archuleta

David Archuleta digs deep into his emotions with his latest release, “Rather Be Lonely.” Following his single “Hell Together,” Archuleta is confronting his struggles with commitment and self-worth. With its soothing, reflective tone, “Rather Be Lonely” delves into the isolation felt even amidst love, showcasing Archuleta’s evolving artistry and heartfelt vulnerability.

“Green Lights” by Michaela Jaé

Golden Globe-winning actress, singer, and activist Michaela Jaé is continuing her string of bangers with her latest single “Green Lights.” Ahead of her highly anticipated debut album, 33, “Green Lights” is her most infectious track yet. The song boasts a groovy, pulsating bassline and a knock-out bridge that showcases Jaé’s incredible vocal range. The accompanying music video is a futuristic, cyborg fantasy that pushes her pop artistry even further, and this triple-threat is bound for more success with the release of her debut album later this year.

“Wet Dream” by Gregory Dillon and Chris Stanley

Gregory Dillon and social media sensation Chris Stanley are star-crossed collaborators on “Wet Dream,” a genre-defying dreamscape of a track. Having grown up in the same small New Hampshire town without ever meeting, their paths finally converged via a viral TikTok post, where they connected over Dillon’s music.

With its starry-eyed synths and cinematic flair, “Wet Dream” dives deep into provocative connections, blending electropop, new wave, and post-punk influences. This track not only cements Dillon’s reputation for genre-bending anthems but also shifts Stanley from viral interviewer to commanding performer.

“THE BADDEST (BADDER)” by Joey Valence & Brae ft. Ayesha Erotica

Joey Valence & Brae are setting TikTok ablaze with their electrifying remix “THE BADDEST (BADDER),” featuring ultimate internet baddie Ayesha Erotica. Fueled by viral demand, this revamped track bursts with infectious 90’s hip-hop energy and bold, fearless attitude after being injected with Ayesha’s fierce presence. It’s the ultimate party anthem that’s dropped right at the peak of summer, so if you’ve been looking for a track to get a crowd hyped, you’ve found your answer.