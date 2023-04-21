Michelle Obama spilled a little tea about the Trumps to Jimmy Fallon last night

Forever First Lady Michelle Obama went on The Tonight Show last night to promote her new book The Light We Carry and spill a little tea about the Trumps.

During the interview, Jimmy Fallon asked her about returning to the White House last year for the unveiling of her and President Obama’s official portraits after not being invited to do so while Donald Trump was in office.

“It was really a beautiful experience,” she recalled. “It’s a tradition. You do your official portraits, the next president is supposed to invite you back to hang them. We were never invited back, so these pictures have been done for a long, long time.”

“It was good to see everybody,” she added. ☕

The fact that the Trumps didn’t invite the Obamas back to the White House for their official portrait unveiling is not surprising. Trump helped popularize the racist Obama birther conspiracy, and Melania also peddled it in interviews prior to her husband’s 2016 run for the White House.

Obama didn’t elaborate too much more with Fallon beyond that, but we’re guessing neither she nor her husband were too broken up over the snub considering that they disliked the Trumps just as much, if not more.

On her podcast last month, Obama confessed she had a little breakdown immediately after Trump’s inauguration, in part because she was overwhelmed that her time as First Lady had come to an end, but also because of her resentment over Trump taking office.

“After the inauguration, and we know whose inauguration we were at, that day was so emotional on so many different reasons,” she recalled.

“When those doors shut, I cried for 30 minutes straight, uncontrollable sobbing, because that’s how much we were holding it together for eight years,” she added, referring to her last trip aboard Air Force One.

While the Obamas–Michelle in particular–seem to be thriving these days, the same can’t be said for the Trumps.

Donald was just criminally indicted in New York last month for his alleged role in the Stormy Daniels hush money scandal and currently faces 34 felony charges of falsifying business records in the first degree.

He’s also the subject of not one but two federal investigations and another investigation in Georgia, in addition to several civil lawsuits against both himself and the Trump Organization.

Meanwhile, Melania has purportedly been laying low at Mar-a-Lago, avoiding both the press and her husband, and refusing to participate in any way in his 2024 presidential campaign because, sources say, she’s “not comfortable”.

Watch Michelle Obama’s appearance on The Tonight Show below.