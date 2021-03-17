Michelle Obama weighs in on royal fallout of Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview

— Michelle Obama on The Today Show , asked to relate her own experience under the global spotlight to that of Meghan Markle’s.

Public service, it’s a bright, hot, sharp spotlight, and most people don’t understand it, nor should they. The thing that I always keep in mind is that none of this is about ‘us’ in public service, it’s about the people that we serve. I always try to push the light back out and focus it on the folks that we’re actually here to serve. Race isn’t a new construct in this world for people of color, so it wasn’t a complete surprise to hear [Meghan’s] feelings and to have them articulated. The thing I hope for, and the thing I think about is that this first and foremost is a family, and I pray for forgiveness and healing for them, so that they can use this as a teachable moment for us all.”