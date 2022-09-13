Michigan GOP chair tries to take down Pete Buttigieg with homophobic tweet

A Michigan GOP chair has prompted mass eye-rolling online with her attempts to shade Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Meshawn Maddock is the co-chairwoman of the Michigan Republican Party. She’s also the wife of State Rep. Matt Maddock (R). She often adds the hashtag #UltraMAGA to her postings.



On Sunday, she posted a tweet in response to an interview Buttigieg gave in which he talked about California’s transition to electric vehicles. The state recently banned the production of gay automobiles after 2035.

Pete and his family recently moved to the Transverse City area, where husband Chasten is originally from.

“We’re so blessed this weak little girl moved to Michigan! Looks like he’s bringing all his California Dreaming here with him,” said Maddock.

We’re so blessed this weak little girl moved to Michigan! Looks like he’s bringing all his California Dreaming here with him. https://t.co/85MQNcN3f1 — meshawn maddock (@CoChairMeshawn) September 11, 2022

Her tweet was met with instant scorn. Many highlighted the timing of her tweet.

Shouldn’t you be in church right now? Oh wait, I bet you’re tweeting Christian love from the church pew… — 🌻THEE PDXBry (@bhueypdx) September 11, 2022

Homophobic bigot calling a veteran names. Classic GOP. — ⚖️ Renee (@Renee_PLP) September 11, 2022

It’s 9/11 and you decided to launch a homophobic attack against a veteran who has served this country in ways you never will? Disgusting. You are so unfit to lead anything and the condition of the MIGOP shows it. — Ellie_Cabbot (@CabbotEllie) September 11, 2022

Attacking a veteran on 9/11. Wth is wrong with you? You are trash. Truly ! TRASH! pic.twitter.com/bDmCexOlVl — I’m just a soul whose intentions are good ☮️ (@boyle_kathy) September 11, 2022

Michigan State Senator Jeremy Moss (D), who is also gay, was among those to respond.

“Homophobia is the most thought-out, detailed and consistent brand for the Michigan Republican Party — it has nothing else to offer. Congratulations to @CoChairMeshawn for shrinking your party for a generation to come! We couldn’t ask for a better spokesperson.”

Homophobia is the most thought-out, detailed and consistent brand for the Michigan Republican Party — it has nothing else to offer. Congratulations to @CoChairMeshawn for shrinking your party for a generation to come! We couldn’t ask for a better spokesperson. https://t.co/TK4FjeOi2b — Jeremy Moss (@JeremyAllenMoss) September 11, 2022

State Rep. Samantha Steckloff (D), callled on Republicans “to stand up against this garbage” and to ask for Maddock’s “immediate removal.”

I’m asking all Republicans to stand up against this garbage and ask for @CoChairMeshawn immediate removal. — Samantha Steckloff (@SamSteckloff) September 12, 2022

Lavora Barnes, chairwoman of the Michigan Democratic Party, was asked for a response by reporters yesterday. She said Democrats would use the tweet to raise funds and rally voters, “But I am not responding to homophobic crazy,” reports the Detroit News.

