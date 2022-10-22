Michigan man who killed and ate his Grindr date faces life without parole

A man in Michigan is guilty of first-degree murder and faces life in prison without parole.

Mark David Latunski, 53, pleaded guilty in September to the killing of a 25-year-old man he met via Grindr. However, his “open murder” plea meant it came down to a judge to determine whether it be first-degree, second-degree, or manslaughter.

Shiawassee County Judge Matthew J. Stewart listened to a day and a half of testimony. He issued his decision October 19. The facts of the case are particularly gruesome.

The murder of Kevin Bacon

On Christmas Eve 2020, Kevin Bacon, a hairdresser, told his roommate, Michelle Myers, that he was meeting up with a man at around 5pm. He said they’d arranged to meet via Grindr.

Later, Myers received a text from Bacon’s phone saying he was having fun and might not be back for a while. However, when he failed to show up for breakfast on Christmas Day, his family became concerned. They contacted the police later that day.

Police investigations led them to the Bennington Township, MI home of Latunski. In Latunski’s basement, they found Bacon’s body strung up by the ankles. He had stab wounds and his throat was cut. Latunski had eaten some parts of Bacon’s body.

It emerged this was not the first time police had visited Latunski’s home. In October 2019, a man called authorities after he fled the house, saying he’d woken up in the basement and thought he might have been drugged.

In November 2019, police stopped Latunski, wearing just a leather kilt, when they caught him chasing another man down the street.

Questions over Latunski’s mental state

Latunski’s legal team raised questions about whether their client was sane enough to stand trial. However, in October 2020, officials deemed him mentally fit after he underwent months of psychiatric treatment.

Much of last week’s hearing centered on whether Latunski planned the killing or not.

Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner pushed for first-degree murder. He recounted testimony Latunski gave to officers, saying he’d discussed purchasing a dehydrator to make jerky out of Bacon’s muscles.

“That’s not what Kevin wanted. Kevin wanted a fetish,” Koerner said. “He wanted to be protected. He wanted to make sure he was going to go home.”

A police witness testified that Latunksi had made searches for several cannibalism-related subjects in the days before Bacon’s killing. He also purchased an ESEE hunting knife hours before meeting Bacon.

Mary Chartier, Latunski’s lawyer, argued that her client could not have known the consequences of what he was doing. She pointed to the fact he’d allowed cops into his home, despite knowing he had Bacon’s body hanging in his basement.

Judge Stewart concluded, “The court finds that this is a crime of cold calculation. Kevin Bacon’s death was Mark Latunski’s design.”

Latunski will be sentenced on December 15.