A study has found that a percentage of men seeking treatment for erectile dysfunction showed evidence of… microplastics in their penile tissue?! Yikes!!

Concerns about the danger posed by microplastics have grown considerably in recent years. Plastic material can take hundreds and hundreds of years to break down. As it does so, it can fragment into tiny pieces. Microplastics is the term given to any plastic material less than 5mm in diameter.

It’s already known that microplastics pose a problem to ocean wildlife and have been found in the flesh of fish. But in recent years, more and more studies have shown the presence of microplastics in our bloodstream and organs.

It’s unclear exactly how this might be impacting our health… but it’s highly unlikely to be beneficial. Scientists are increasingly worried about microplastic toxicity and how the material can accumulate in our bodies over time.

This new study appeared last month in the International Journal of Impotence Research.

Researchers looked at five men who came forward to have an inflatable penile prosthesis (IPP). This is an inflatable device that’s placed in the penis and can make it erect for sexual penetration. They underwent the procedure at the University of Miami between August and September 2023.

The men, all already undergoing penile surgery to implant the device, donated tiny tissue samples for the purpose of research. Microplastics “were identified in 80% of the samples.” The specific microplastics found are ones that are commonly used in food and drink packaging and other everyday items.

Microplastics in sperm

This is the first study to detect microplastics in penile tissue. Previous studies have detected microplastics in the testicles and semen of humans and dogs. In the latter, microplastics were related to lower sperm counts.

Dr. Ranjith Ramasamy, lead author of the study, told Medical News Today, “Microplastics can enter the human body through ingestion, inhalation, and skin contact. They are present in the air, water, and food, especially in items like seafood, sea salt, and bottled beverages.”

He continued, “The penis is a vascular, spongy organ so is definitely vulnerable. We know erectile dysfunction is multifactorial. You need good hormones, nerves, blood supply, and good smooth muscle tissue for an erection to happen.”

“We found that microplastics were present in the smooth muscle of the penis. All we know is that they are not supposed to be there, and we suspect that it could lead to smooth muscle dysfunction.”

It’s impossible to protect yourself fully from microplastics as they’re everywhere in modern life. However, Ramasamy suggests people reduce their use of single-use plastics, that they filter their tap water, and choose fresh food over food in plastic containers that require microwaving. Avoiding fast food and plastic bottles is also advised.

Although this is the first such study to identify microplastics in penile tissue, the researchers say it remains unknown what role it might play—if any—in erectile dysfunction. Further research is needed.

Common known causes of erectile dysfunction include heart disease, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, and smoking. Mental health issues, such as depression and stress, can also play a role, as can certain medications.

