It’s not uncommon these days to log onto social media—on any app, take your pick!—and immediately feel like you’re staring into an endless abyss of anger, fear, and arguments with no winners.

But thankfully, amid all that mess, there are a few people out there using their platforms for good, to inspire, spread joy, and make the world (or at least our social media feeds) a better place.

One such person is Miguel Peña, a young content creator, activist, and self-described “trans dude with a lot to say.”

Since 2021, Peña’s been sharing his lived experiences as a trans man—and his transition journey—with his followers through honest and enlightening TikToks, gaining millions of fans in the process under the handle @buildaboymig.

Recently, he’s begun exploring a new avenue for fostering community through the Substack Creator Studio with his Build A Boy Workshop, aiming to create a “safer and more inclusive environment” where he can delve into topics facing queer and trans youth with even greater detail and care.

A month into his Substack’s run, we caught up with Peña and invited him to be the latest guest in our rapid-fire Q&A series, Dishin’ It. In our conversation, he opens up about the album that introduced him to the queer music scene, finding a safe space in glee club, and his favorite travel destination.

Is there a piece of media—whether a movie, TV series, book, album, theater, video game, etc…—that has played an important role in your understanding of queerness and the queer community? Why does it stand out to you?

Absolutely. I feel like I’m exposing just how long I’ve been chronically online, but what comes to mind is Troye Sivan’s album Blue Neighbourhood. The hold this album, and specifically the music video trilogy, had on me honestly needs to be studied. It was my first true deep dive into queer music. I hadn’t personally connected with music about queer yearning until this album.

I was a teenager, going through my first queer heartbreak and my first encounter with religious trauma. I was desperate for community—all themes that Troye touches on in the album. I actually came out to my sister for the first time when we went to see Troye on tour for this album, so it has truly embedded itself in my core memories.

You’ve shared your story with millions of fans and followers on social media—TikTok and Instagram in particular—and now you’re launching Build A Boy Workshop on Substack. What can you tell us about your plans for Substack, and in what ways does the platform allow you to open yourself up more?

My plan for Build A Boy Workshop is to create a community on a platform where I can delve deeply into the complexities of my transition. I’m treating it as an open online journal for those who want to read it.

Substack provides me with a fresh start in terms of platform. I’ve been active on TikTok and Instagram for a long time, and to be honest, it feels a bit stale. What excites me the most about bringing my video capabilities to Substack is the ability to create and share content that goes beyond digestible, surface-level discussions. I’ve been enjoying consuming long-form content and find a lot of pleasure in producing it as well; especially as it’s a format that allows for greater nuance and detail. There’s a sense of freedom in starting from scratch and knowing that those who choose to support me in this new journey are doing so because they’re genuinely interested in what I have to offer, rather than just because the algorithm decided to show it to them.

And since you’re huge on TikTok, what we want to know is: If TikTok’s could be nominated for Oscars, what’s a TikTok you would nominate for Best Picture and why?

I’m not gonna lie, most of the videos on my For You Page are absolutely unhinged. It’s either super dramatic poetry slides, astrology memes, or those videos where people talk for 20 minutes about whatever topic they’ve hyper fixated on. I don’t think the content I consume would ever end up being nominated for Best Picture. However, if I had that power, I’d probably nominate a One Direction fan edit made by a random teenager with a lot of free time.

You’ve been so honest and vulnerable on social, and in doing so have educated a lot of people on the trans experience—but what’s something you’d say you’ve learned about yourself in your time as a creator?

I’ve learned a lot as a creator, but the most important lessons have been recognizing the power of my own voice and understanding the responsibility that comes with being someone people turn to for advice, reassurance, or whatever else they seek from my content. I didn’t start posting with the goal of becoming influential, so seeing the impact my stories and experiences have had on people has been a profound lesson in understanding my role in this space.

Even though I wouldn’t necessarily consider myself a role model, I have an audience that wants and deserves to see themselves represented. This means I need to do my best to reflect that in my work.

Where’s one of the first spaces you can remember that made you feel a part of a queer community?

My high school glee club. I honestly wish I could say something cooler, but it doesn’t get much gayer than that. Looking back, the club was basically a GSA where we’d gather and sing about our homoerotic friendships. It was a bit cringey at times, but it was the first place where queerness wasn’t something I had to feel ashamed of. I also learned a lot about different identities.

While it wasn’t as empowering as the queer spaces I’ve been in since, it was the first community where I truly felt a sense of belonging. That was especially meaningful in a tiny charter school where most students were straight conservative white kids. Having that safe space meant a lot to me.

Who’s a fictional character you had a crush on at a younger age (or maybe still do!)? What do you remember loving about them?

There are so many; it’s actually breaking my brain to choose just one. Not gonna lie, I love having a crush. Certified lover boy over here. I actually just posted a video on my Substack ranking the people who have given me gender envy throughout my life, and I surprised myself when I realized that half of them fell into the “Did I have a crush on you or did I want to be you? Oh wait, no, it’s both” category.

One person who immediately comes to mind is Santana Lopez. I told you I was a glee kid. I was completely mesmerized by her. Despite her being so problematic, I really thought I could be the one to fix her. This might sound a bit toxic, but I loved that she was a total b*tch sometimes. Plus, Naya Rivera was absolutely stunning and had an incredible voice. She was my dream girl for years. I’m still not over the crush.

You’ve traveled to some really cool places these past couple years—where’s somewhere you visited that you were surprised how much you loved it and why?

That’s a really hard question. Honestly, when I travel, I usually go into it expecting to love the place, and I’m rarely disappointed. However, the place I loved the most unexpectedly was definitely Puerto Rico. I went with the expectation that I’d like it, but by the end of my first trip, I found myself crying on the plane ride back home. I had never been there before and had no attachments, but it made me so sad to leave. It honestly shook me to my core, I had never experienced that.

Puerto Rico is just such a beautiful island. It also reminded me a lot of Venezuela, where I lived as a kid. The people are genuinely lovely. Even with its challenges, the locals don’t seem to fall into a “we’re doomed, the world is ending” mentality, which was incredibly refreshing. The music is good, food is good, people are great. 10/10.

Who is a queer or trans artist/performer/creator that you think is doing really cool work right now? Why are they someone we should all be paying attention to?

Indigo Ansin! Their stage name is Chrysalis. They make the most beautiful, soul-touching music. I absolutely adore them; they are so so so talented. Their latest release, “Pay It Forward,” has done wonders for my spirit. They’ve got this American folk and indie rock blend going on, it’s amazing. Their lyricism is also something else.

What sets them apart, beyond their music, is their genuine kindness and openness. They’re unafraid to express themselves, their emotions, and their beliefs, and they are very vocal about the causes they care about. Chrysalis truly deserves the world. I need everyone to stream their music—no joke.